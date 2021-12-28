ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Winter fire safety tips from the Spokane Valley Fire Department

By Destiny Richards
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6Hyz_0dXPZwsf00

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Whether it’s a space heater, candles, a heating lamp or electric blanket, keeping ourselves and our homes warm this winter can quickly turn into a fire hazard.

Heating, holiday decorations, electricity, winter storms, and candles all contribute to an increased risk of fire during the winter months.

As early as November, the Spokane Valley Fire Department has already seen several house fires caused by some of these hazards and the winter season is just beginning.

There are several things you can do to make your home more fire safe and activities you can personally adopt that can help you be more fire safe during the upcoming winter months.

Candles

  • Keep candles at least 3 ft. from anything that can burn.
  • Put candles in sturdy holders and place them where they cannot be knocked down easily.
  • Make sure candles cannot be reached by children or pets.
  • Blow out all candles if you leave the room, get sleepy, or go to bed.

Electrical equipment/appliances

  • Plug only 1 heat-producing appliance (coffee maker, space heater, microwave, etc.) directly into a wall outlet at a time.
  • Never use an extension cord with a heat-producing appliance.
  • Extension cords should only be used temporarily.
  • Keep lamps, light fixtures, and light bulbs away from anything that can burn, including furniture, bedding, curtains, clothing, and flammable or combustible gases and liquids.

Heating

  • Give space heaters their space! Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from heating equipment (furnace, fireplace, wood stove, portable heater, etc.).
  • Turn space heaters off when you leave the room or go to bed.
  • Have your heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
  • Never use an oven to heat your home.

In case of a fire, make sure you have a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm at all times.

For more information, see this page on the Spokane Valley Fire Department website.

RELATED: Firefighters say Christmas lights sparked Spokane Valley house fire

RELATED: How to stay warm while cutting costs during the arctic blast

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to use your portable space heater safely

SPOKANE, Wash.– The extremely cold weather hitting the Inland Northwest might have you breaking out the space heater. Before you plug it in to help make your room toasty, there are some safety tips the National Fire Protection Association has. Space heater safety checklist:. Buy a heater with the...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Spokane Valley, WA
City
Home, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews clear jackknifed semi from Snoqualmie Pass, westbound I-90 reopens

EASTON, Wash. — Westbound I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass closed Wednesday morning due to a jackknifed semi. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews were able to clear the semi, which had blocked all lanes. Compact snow and ice covered the road and traction tires are advised. RELATED: Driving or flying to your holiday destination? Here’s how to check travel...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#House Fires#Fire Safety#Heater#Plug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sunday brings the start of a frigid week

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 4 News Now First Alert Weather team has been warning about upcoming frigid temperatures and it all starts Sunday. Temperatures will be in the teens for parts of north-central Washington, while Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will see temperatures in the 20s. Monday is when...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy