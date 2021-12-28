Winter fire safety tips from the Spokane Valley Fire Department

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Whether it’s a space heater, candles, a heating lamp or electric blanket, keeping ourselves and our homes warm this winter can quickly turn into a fire hazard.

Heating, holiday decorations, electricity, winter storms, and candles all contribute to an increased risk of fire during the winter months.

As early as November, the Spokane Valley Fire Department has already seen several house fires caused by some of these hazards and the winter season is just beginning.

There are several things you can do to make your home more fire safe and activities you can personally adopt that can help you be more fire safe during the upcoming winter months.

Candles

Keep candles at least 3 ft. from anything that can burn.

Put candles in sturdy holders and place them where they cannot be knocked down easily.

Make sure candles cannot be reached by children or pets.

Blow out all candles if you leave the room, get sleepy, or go to bed.

Electrical equipment/appliances

Plug only 1 heat-producing appliance (coffee maker, space heater, microwave, etc.) directly into a wall outlet at a time.

Never use an extension cord with a heat-producing appliance.

Extension cords should only be used temporarily.

Keep lamps, light fixtures, and light bulbs away from anything that can burn, including furniture, bedding, curtains, clothing, and flammable or combustible gases and liquids.

Heating

Give space heaters their space! Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from heating equipment (furnace, fireplace, wood stove, portable heater, etc.).

Turn space heaters off when you leave the room or go to bed.

Have your heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Never use an oven to heat your home.

In case of a fire, make sure you have a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm at all times.

For more information, see this page on the Spokane Valley Fire Department website.

