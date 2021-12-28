ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Testing Lines Last Hours As Omicron Variant Spreads – CBS Denver

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4) – As the omicron variant leads a surge in cases nationwide, COVID-19 testing remains in high demand, but the tests themselves are in short supply. Stores are running out and testing...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
rockydailynews.com

Colorado governor gives update on state’s response to COVID-19

DENVER — The omicron variant has skyrocketed to more than 90% of Colorado’s COVID cases in just two weeks, bringing changes to the state’s recommendations on what to do if you get sick. Gov. Jared Polis and the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eric France, held a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Mask Order In Denver And Neighboring Counties Extended Through February 3

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver and neighboring counties are extending the order requiring everyone 2 and older to wear a face covering indoors, or show proof of vaccination, through Feb. 3. (credit: BARBARA GINDL via Getty Images) If a business or venue can verify that at least 95% of people within the facility (including employees and customers) are fully vaccinated, then face coverings will not be required. “As the Omicron variant continues to spread during this holiday season, and hospital capacity remains strained, we simply cannot afford to let up now,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “After the public health order went into effect in November 2021, Denver’s...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
City
Lone Tree, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

High Demand For COVID-19 Testing Causes Long Lines At Sites In Colorado

(CBS4) — The demand for COVID-19 testing is higher than ever as the virus continues to spread. Lots of people were in line in Silverthorne on Sunday, the day after Christmas, waiting to get checked. It wasn’t just Silverthorne with high demand. (credit: CBS) The City of Lone Tree reported wait times of up to two hours at their Sky Ridge Medical Center drive thru testing site. The city encouraged those seeking tests to try other locations.  
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Lone Tree Reports Long Wait Times For COVID Testing

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Lone Tree reported a two-hour-long wait time for COVID-19 testing at its drive-thru site at Sky Ridge Medical Center on Sunday. Drive-thru COVID testing at Sky Ridge Medical Center is seeing heavy traffic today with reported waits up to 2 hours. Consider testing at the Douglas County Justice Center: 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109 or Centennial Hospital: 14200 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO 80112. — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) December 26, 2021 City officials suggested residents go to the Douglas County Justice Center on Justice Way in Castle Rock or Centennial Hospital on Arapahoe Road in Centennial. (credit: CBS) Last week, Dr. Lydia Fisher, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical Center of Aurora, shared her concerns about a rapid test versus a PCR test. She said false results are more likely with a rapid test, and a PCR test is much more sensitive at around 98% if you have symptoms. She suggested Coloradans get tested as soon as possible after holiday gatherings. If you use a rapid test, she suggests getting another one three days later.
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

Vaccinated, Boosted Coloradans With COVID Benefit From Treatment – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– The highly-transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant is now the most common variant in the United States. CDPHE says wastewater surveys indicate the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading throughout the state. Fully vaccinated Coloradans are getting COVID-19 after two years of avoiding the virus, but CBS4 spoke to...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Garcia
rockydailynews.com

Rapid COVID Tests Are Less Reliable, Should Be Repeated – CBS Denver

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As we gather with loved ones for the holidays, it’s important to remember that no COVID-19 test is 100% accurate. Dr. Lydia Fisher, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical Center of Aurora, says false results are more likely when using a rapid test versus a PCR test, which she says is much more sensitive at around 98% if you have symptoms.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Omicron#Dog#Covid#Cbs Denver#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
CBS Denver

2 Cases Of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed In Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– Two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the City and County of Denver. Those cases are “community-acquired” which indicates community transmission in the area. (credit: Getty Images) The Omicron variant has also been detected in other communities around Colorado. The cases were confirmed on Friday, Dec. 17. One case was detected in a male who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose of the vaccine. The other case is a female who is fully vaccinated but not boosted. Both individuals have reported mild symptoms. No known close contacts associated with either case have tested positive for...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Omicron spreading ‘like wildfire’ in Colorado as hospitalizations rise

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are rising in Colorado. The Denver Post reports the number of people hospitalized rose to by 227 people to over 1,000 persons Monday, though the spike isn’t fully unexpected given the Omicron variant and holiday gatherings. The state’s positivity rate has risen to more than 12.5% over the last week, indicating spread of the virus is strong.The variant strain of the virus is believed to be more contagious, but possibly less serious, with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment saying it’s “spreading like wildfire.” For more, check out https://www.denverpost.com/.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
9NEWS

Boulder County mass testing sites see surge in demand

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — As people return home from the holiday, demand for COVID tests have skyrocketed. According to officials at Boulder County Public Health (BCPH), traffic at their mass testing site at the Boulder County Fairgrounds has increased by 238%. "We're going to get folks through as quickly...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy