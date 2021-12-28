Testing Lines Last Hours As Omicron Variant Spreads – CBS Denver

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Lone Tree reported a two-hour-long wait time for COVID-19 testing at its drive-thru site at Sky Ridge Medical Center on Sunday. Drive-thru COVID testing at Sky Ridge Medical Center is seeing heavy traffic today with reported waits up to 2 hours. Consider testing at the Douglas County Justice Center: 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109 or Centennial Hospital: 14200 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO 80112. — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) December 26, 2021 City officials suggested residents go to the Douglas County Justice Center on Justice Way in Castle Rock or Centennial Hospital on Arapahoe Road in Centennial. (credit: CBS) Last week, Dr. Lydia Fisher, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical Center of Aurora, shared her concerns about a rapid test versus a PCR test. She said false results are more likely with a rapid test, and a PCR test is much more sensitive at around 98% if you have symptoms. She suggested Coloradans get tested as soon as possible after holiday gatherings. If you use a rapid test, she suggests getting another one three days later.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO