Celebrity ‘Pelvic Corsets’ Are Trending—Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Irina Shayk's Yellow One

By Maria Pierides
 1 day ago
If you thought corsets couldn’t get any sexier than the ones Scarlett Johansson and Dakota Johnson wore on the red carpet earlier this year, then we’re here to tell you that you’re wrong! Pelvic corsets are the latest celebrity trend on social media and the red carpet right now – and the one Irina Shayk wore to the New York Fashion Week party for Bulgari’s newest B.zero1 jewelry collection is the sexiest one we’ve seen so far!

For this jaw-dropping look styled by Corey T. Stokes, the 35-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel poured her enviable curves into a metallic orange LaQuan Smith corset from the Spring 2021 collection, which she teamed with Attico cargo pants, Giuseppe Zanotti strappy heels, and of course, given the event she was attending, finished her look off with Bulgari jewelry. But we don’t think the jewelry is the first thing that people will be looking at!

Irina’s hair also caught our attention too, as she was sporting a blunt bob with bangs, which is a far cry from her usual long, flowing locks that we are used to seeing. Is she following in the footsteps of Jessica Alba and Dua Lipa who have gone for the chop recently, or is the model changing up her appearance for one night only by simply wearing a wig?

We suspect it might be the latter, considering the rest of her recent Instagram pictures still show her with her trademark long hair. However, this look is confirmation that she would definitely be able to pull off *the* hairstyle of 2021 if she decided to go for a more permanent cut!

