Amy Schumer reveals she got cheek fillers dissolved: 'Turns out I was already full'

Amy Schumer continues to be an open book when it comes to cosmetic procedures.

The 40-year-old comedian recently opened up about getting her face fillers dissolved.

The Emmy winner shared a candid selfie from the dermatologist office on her Instagram account, writing: “I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full.”

“Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent thanks @drjlodnp,” she continued.

She also tagged her dermatologist Dr. Jodi LoGerfo , who weighed in on procedure via her own Instagram account.

LoGerfo explained that dermal fillers “can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face,” however, their placement is “extremely important.”

She noted that Schumer got the fillers done somewhere else and did not like “where the filler was placed,” adding, “so we dissolved it.”

She explained the process as a “very simple and quick treatment.”

“I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it,” she clarified.

When a fan asked Schumer why she opted for the procedure, she admitted that “something about this year” prompted her to give it a try.

“Turning 40 all my surgeries I want to feel the best I can about myself,” she wrote. “I got lipo and I had a great experience doing that. I used to be really [judgmental] about people getting work done. Now I’m like, do everything you can to love yourself exactly as you are but once you turn 40 and have a c section do whatever the f—k will make you feel best!” she explained.

Earlier this year, the star also underwent surgery to remove her uterus and appendix due to endometriosis. She explained that her doctor “found 30 spots of endometriosis” that were removed and that there was “a lot of blood in my uterus.”

This is not the first time that Schumer has opened up about her health. In 2020, the actress announced that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease and was currently on doxycycline. She explained that it’s possible she had it “for years” and encouraged fans to give her advice.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram