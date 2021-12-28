ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Grown: Southwest Ag Summit now open for registration

By April Hettinger
 1 day ago
News 11's April Hettinger showcases some of the topics for growers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, registration is now open for an annual ag event.

The Southwest Agricultural Summit is one of the most premier agriculture industry shows in our area.

Topics up for discussion include irrigation, food safety, crop protection, technology and even immigration reform.

The event is February 22-24, 2022.

It will be hosted by the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association along with the University of Arizona Yuma County Cooperative Extension, the Arizona Farm Bureau and Arizona Western College.

It is open to growers in Arizona, California, New Mexico and northern Mexico.

Registration can be found here .

Home Grown: Southwest Ag Summit now open for registration

Winter visitors bring big boost to Yuma’s economy

Yuma is considered “the sunshine capital of the world.” So thanks to that title and other local offerings, Winter visitors continue coming to the city. Helping the local economy in the process. The post Winter visitors bring big boost to Yuma’s economy appeared first on KYMA.
Local foster kids in need of more volunteers from CASA

Court Appointed Special Services of Yuma County or CASA, is one of the leading local resources for foster kids. However, they need help badly right now, as volunteer numbers are nowhere near where they’d like them to be. The post Local foster kids in need of more volunteers from CASA appeared first on KYMA.
