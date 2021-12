Don’t Look Up, film directed by Adam McKay, tells of how the professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) with Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy student close to graduation, during their research make a terrible discovery: a comet, the size of Everest, has entered the orbit of the solar system and is on a collision course with our planet. The two are scrambling to warn competent authorities of the possible impact, but no one seems to be interested in the seriousness of this threat, which would risk destroying the Earth and its inhabitants. Communicating to the population what could enter our atmosphere seems too uncomfortable and alarmist a warning to give.

