Business: Union leaders call out Phillips 66 for layoffs

United Steelworkers union members are calling out Phillips 66 for the severance terms they’re being offered. Union members make up about half of the 500-person workforce at the soon-to-be-closed Phillips refinery near Belle Chasse. The company reportedly wants to cap layoff pay at 16-weeks, which union members say is unfair especially to long-serving plant workers. Phillips is closing the refinery after it suffered devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

The Environmental Protection Agency is extending the public comment period on its decision to declare St. Bernard Parish out of compliance with pollution standars. It’s in an effort to reduce sulfur dioxide levels there. The new deadline is January 13 TH .

At least 75-thousand-dollars in fines have been doled out to the company polluting the air in the parish.