Presidential Election

Interview On Facebook Live Shows GOP Candidate Suggest Executing General Mark Milley On Television

By Josh Wilson
 1 day ago
A Facebook Live interview on December 7th between GOP House Candidate Noah Malgeri and the right-leaning organization, Veterans in Politics, showed Malgeri suggest executing General Mark Milley for treason. Malgeri - a U.S. army veteran - made the statement post numerous Republicans accusing Milley of treason after Washington Post...

Nighthawk-19
1d ago

Thank god that General Miley was there to monitor the insane TFG. Thank you General. May Trump meet his just deserts - prison

The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
