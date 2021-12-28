Proven Wrong About Impact of Unemployment Benefits, GOP Now OK with Welfare for Vaccine Refuseniks
Speaking of hypocrites, the Republican governors of Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, and Tennessee all cut the extended unemployment benefits designed to fight the coronavirus pandemic because they incorrectly believed that those benefits were driving laziness and workforce shortages. Those Republican governors must have read the empirical data refuting their bogus economic theory,...dakotafreepress.com
Comments / 0