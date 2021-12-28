ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proven Wrong About Impact of Unemployment Benefits, GOP Now OK with Welfare for Vaccine Refuseniks

Speaking of hypocrites, the Republican governors of Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, and Tennessee all cut the extended unemployment benefits designed to fight the coronavirus pandemic because they incorrectly believed that those benefits were driving laziness and workforce shortages. Those Republican governors must have read the empirical data refuting their bogus economic theory,...

KNOE TV8

Unemployment benefits to increase in Louisiana on Jan. 2

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Unemployment benefits in Louisiana are increasing for new claimants eligible for maximum benefits starting January 2. “It’s the first increase we have seen in the maximum unemployment benefit in over a decade,” said Chris Fiore, Director of Public Information for the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
LOUISIANA STATE
wirx.com

Michigan Likely Overpaid Billions In Unemployment Benefits

From the Associated Press — Michigan likely paid about $8.5 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits over a 19-month period during the coronavirus pandemic, far more than previously estimated, according to a report released by the state. The figure reported Wednesday comes more than a year after the agency expected fraud losses in the “hundreds of millions” of dollars. Auditors have since reported that the agency improperly paid $3.9 billion to claimants who were later deemed ineligible. New Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale says she is outraged and frustrated, but progress is being made. The fraud rate is way down compared to early in the pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

Republicans are fans of unemployment insurance if it undermines vaccine mandates

Republicans are constantly concerned about how unemployment insurance could lead to societal ruin; they strive to restrict it, arguing that making it too generous could make not having a job more appealing than having one, and derail the economy. Amid a global pandemic, congressional Republicans lobbied hard against a lifesaving and poverty-reducing federal boost to unemployment insurance based on the largely dubious claim that it was driving a labor shortage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

More red states extend unemployment aid to vaccine opponents

It was in the spring when many of the nation's Republican governors embraced a provocative economic idea. As regular readers may recall, after congressional Democrats approved enhanced unemployment benefits, these GOP officials decided the smart move would be to cut off the extra assistance to the jobless, in the hopes that it would force people back to work faster.
HEALTH
MarketRealist

Unemployment Benefits: Vaccine Mandate Defiers Can Get Aid in 5 States

Usually, workers who quit or are fired for a cause can’t access unemployment benefits in the U.S. since states generally only offer unemployment to workers who lose their jobs for reasons beyond their control. But five states—Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, and Tennessee—are now granting unemployment benefits to workers who...
HEALTH
Lake Geneva Regional News

Workforce Development Dept. says Vos is wrong on unemployment

Are there 33,500 unemployed people in Wisconsin? Or more than 93,000?. It depends on how you count. By traditional government statistics, which only counts those who apply for unemployment benefits, there are 33,541 unemployed people, as of Dec. 11. That number is also how the state’s unemployment rate, which tied...
ECONOMY
bigblueunbiased.com

A Defence Of Allowing Vaccination Mandate Quitters To Be Eligible For Unemployment Benefits.

A new Axios report features an astounding advancement in joblessness protection strategy. A few red-inclining states (counting Florida, Iowa, Kansas, and Tennessee) are overhauling their joblessness protection qualification standards to permit individuals to stop their positions as opposed to complying with a business immunization command. This change follows a Biden...
HEALTH
104.5 KDAT

Unemployed in Iowa? Look For More Jobs or Lose Benefits

As we've been hearing in Iowa for most of 2021, there is a "worker shortage" here, but not a job shortage as businesses are being forced to make do with less workforce, or close down early because they don't have enough staff. That's why according to Corridor Careers and the...
IOWA STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado needs to refill its now empty unemployment fund. Here’s how that will impact employers, workers.

When the notice about higher unemployment insurance premiums arrived this month from the Colorado labor department, business owner Jim Noon said he was shocked. “The surcharges all said zero,” said Noon, who owns Centennial Container in Denver. He remembered how employers’ premiums doubled and even tripled more than a decade ago as the state recovered from the Great Recession. “I was like, ‘Why are the surcharges zero? Are they just going to surprise me with it later?’”
COLORADO STATE
bondbuyer.com

Eight states ask Feds to waive interest on unemployment insurance loans

Eight states including Illinois and New York with unemployment trust loans owed to the federal government called on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to reinstate an expired waiver on interest to buy more time to resolve the debts. The interest waiver expired Sept. 6 and states with remaining balances are now...
U.S. POLITICS

