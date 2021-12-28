ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streamwood, IL

Fresh Express announces recall of salad products due to possible Listeria exposure

By Peter Marzano
 1 day ago

Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of salad products produced at the company’s Streamwood facility due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were distributed to retailers throughout the Northeast and Midwest US, as well as within two provinces of Canada.

The products were distributed to the following states:

  • Connecticut
  • Iowa
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • North Dakota
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • Wisconsin

The recall was initiated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria in a package of 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with a use-by date of December 8, 2021. Production was then immediately halted at the Streamwood facility.

Consumers are advised to discard any products that may be in their refrigerators, with refunds available at both the store purchased and through the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472.

The following products have been recalled and should not be consumed:

Bowl & Basket Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 041190066360
Bowl & Basket Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 041190066469
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 071279275062
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279271033
Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix 6oz Z324 through Z350 071279251011
Fresh Express American 11 oz Z324 through Z350 071279241005
Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 14 oz Z324 through Z350 071279123004
Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 24 oz Z324 through Z350 071279127019
Fresh Express America’s Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw 14oz Z324 through Z350 071279123011
Fresh Express Baby Kale Mix 5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271224
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 10 oz Z324 through Z350 071279275048
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 20 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271262
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271002
Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit 9.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309194
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 12.3 oz Z324 through Z350 071279302027
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch 12.8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309439
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon Thousand Island 9.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279302096
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon&Bleu 10.8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279306063
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279306049
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate 10.3oz

WGN News

Chicago and Cook County restaurants prepare for vaccine mandate

Restaurant and tavern owners in Chicago and Cook County are preparing for Monday’s mandate to check patrons’ proof of Covid vaccination. The order calls for proof of vaccination for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served, like restaurants, bars, and also in entertainment venues and in fitness facilities. The order will go into […]
WGN News

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, […]
WGN News

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus […]
WGN News

WHO says global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high

BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas. The gain followed a gradual increase since October. The U.N. health agency said in its weekly epidemiological report released late Tuesday that there […]
WGN News

Watching Winter Live – December 29th, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – While the West continues to be pummeled by precipitation, much of the Midwest has finally seen their first measurable snowfall of the season where records were broken for lateness. It won’t stop there though. Short-term forecasts show a snow-producing system on the move this week, with long-range outlooks predicting above-average rain […]
WGN News

Flights canceled at O’Hare, Midway again Tuesday

CHICAGO — As the snow accumulated Tuesday so did the mess at the airports. Between omicron and the snow, the situation did not improve for many travelers at either O’Hare or Midway.  It is the fifth consecutive day of travel problems. According to the FlyChicago website 193 flights have been cancelled at O’Hare in the […]
WGN News

CPS extends test kit drop-off deadline to Thursday at 5 p.m.

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools announced Wednesday that the drop-off deadline for at-home COVID-19 testing kits has been extended until 5 p.m. on December 30. The district has also added another drop-off location. Over the winter break, CPS distributed 150,000 at-home test kits to areas with low vaccination rates that have been the hardest hit […]
WGN News

As FDA approves 2 COVID-19 pills, some experts voice concern

CHICAGO — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, more treatment options are on the way. Pills meant to help prevent severe illness and death after infection from Pfizer and Merck are about to be available, although some experts are voicing concerns over what the treatments may mean for the future of the pandemic. Dr. Nathan […]
WGN News

Crowds and cancelations: Another rough day for air travelers nationwide

Omicron has airlines across the country short staffed and left thousands of flight passengers scrambling to figure out holiday travel plans. Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed again nationwide Sunday. It appears that many of the cancellations affecting flights across the country are directly related to Covid. Weather has played a part as well. […]
WGN News

Indiana health officials: Covid hospitalizations up 700% since June

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in months, state leaders held a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in Indiana. Gov. Eric Holcomb joined State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver for the briefing. “Delta, omicron have crisscrossed the country and Indiana and taken a couple hard whacks at our […]
