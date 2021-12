ANNAPOLIS — When more than 200 citizens, state and local government officials and community leaders gathered recently in Annapolis for the biennial Rural Summit two things were obvious — with COVID-19 measures in place attendees were more than ready to resume face to face engagement safely and rural Marylanders feel they have what it takes not only to fully recover from the pandemic, but also to lead the state’s recovery efforts. “I believe we have the opportunity to recover quicker than the urban areas of...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 32 MINUTES AGO