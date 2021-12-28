ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forbes

3 Tips To Help You Make The Best Decision (When You Don’t Know What To Do)

By Avery Blank
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It can be stressful to feel like you have to make the “right” decision and be told to “follow your gut” if you don’t know how to do it. Decision making can be hard when you don’t know what to do or you have many options from which to choose. Here...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

Do You Know How Much to Tip? Test Your Tipping Etiquette

Your pen is hovering over the restaurant check…the bellman has just brought your bags to the hotel room…the delivery person is in your driveway. And, in each instance, you feel that awkward moment of hesitation about proper tipping etiquette. There’s good reason for your tentativeness about how much to tip, says etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer, owner of Access to Culture. “Tipping can be one of the most confusing aspects of society, because the amount you tip is discretionary,” she explains. “But by no means is anyone required to follow a particular formula.”
SOCIETY
Times Union

How do you know if you have (really) a good business idea?

There are few things as exciting as listening to an entrepreneur talk about the initial premises of a business idea . If taken seriously, this intellectual exercise must evolve into a diagnosis of its feasibility, risks and capital needs to take the first steps, and it is partly because of this screening that not all ideas go to a validation phase.
EDUCATION
KTEN.com

Want A Side Hustle You Can Really Do From Home? Here Are 6 Ideas To Get You Started

Originally Posted On: https://the-motherload.co.uk/want-a-side-hustle-you-can-really-do-from-home-here-are-6-ideas-to-get-you-started/. You might see a lot of adverts for ‘incredible opportunities to earn money from home’, but as many people have been unfortunate to discover over the years, the MLM trap is not something you want to fall into. But does that mean there aren’t...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

If You Want Your Partner to Understand You Better, Try This

Researchers tested the idea a person's ability to grasp their partner's inner world is related to how clearly their partner conveys it. Partners often make errors in reading each other and misjudge how easy they are to read. The study's results supported the value of clearer, more perceptible communication in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Decision Making#Respect Yourself#Your Decision#Pros And Cons
psychologytoday.com

What to Do When Your Partner Is Unhappy

I need some advice on my relationship with my significant other. Lately, he's been very annoyed at everything around him and when something happens that negatively affects him, he has these moments where he says how much he hates his life and how, for the past five years, everything has gone wrong. We have been together for four years, which makes me think his underlying anger is because of me. I try my best to support him and calm him down but he tells me I don't understand. I try to support him with whatever he needs but it seems like I'm not able to help him. I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do at this point.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodhousekeeping.com

Transform Your Life in Just One Month With Our "Get It Done" Challenge

Procrastinating may be easy, but it makes your day-to-day life harder in more ways than you probably realize. Every time you say, “I’ll do it tomorrow,” you add another task to an ever-growing list of annoyances you’ll never want to tackle — when really, those individual tasks would probably only take a fraction of your day to complete. If procrastination is a habit you hope to banish in the new year, then our Get It Done Challenge will help motivate you. With this 31-day challenge, you’ll be able to get a fresh start in 2022 and finally address those projects you’ve been putting off for far too long.
HOME & GARDEN
gitconnected.com

Tools you don’t know you need for development — part 2

Ditto is a simple tool that helps manage your clipboard. The usual copy and paste we have in our default OS can only paste the last thing we have copied. By using Ditto, it stores unlimited items in a stack. It includes your PrintScreen and also your words. Ditto also comes with the shortcut key to easily access your clipboard by pressing ctrl +`. Ditto has a search bar; it helps with JWT token authentication and authorization access.
SOFTWARE
brumpost.com

What to know about phishing, how to avoid being phished and what to do when you have been phished

Email phishing attacks have become very common in the internet world and more cybercriminals are making use of this method to steal unsuspecting users’ data. While it isn’t entirely new, phishing is used by cybercriminals to obtain access to information from unsuspecting users in the guide of another user – usually a big corporation or a service they use.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pro-tools-expert.com

Do You Know What Your Phase Meter Is Telling You?

Checking stereo mixes for mono playback is easier when you have phase or correlation metering in your DAW or console, but what do the numbers mean?. While someone once pointed out that “life isn’t mono compatible”, the rise of smart speakers has seen a big return to mono playback in recent years, and the need for mono compatibility isn’t going anywhere soon. Most of us use a mono button or plugin to do a listening check to listen for problems, but phase correlation meters let us see the relationship between channels whilst mixing in stereo.
TECHNOLOGY
nohoartsdistrict.com

How to know when you should quit your job

With leaving a job becoming a trending topic over the last few months, some may have wondered if it is time for them to move on from their current position. This could be a simple whim because quitting is a conversational item at the moment. Or, this thought process could be a symptom of something more. With jobs being such an integral part of everyday life, they have a wide reaching impact on the mental or emotional state of a person. A job can be unacceptable for a variety of reasons, some of them stronger than others. When these reasons present themselves, it is important to evaluate whether or not they are substantial enough to walk away from a career or paycheck. In many cases, waiting around for a change to take place may not be a wise decision. Author Tim Ferriss spoke to this, “Someday is a disease that will take your dreams to the grave with you.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Nancy Colier

You can't change someone else, but you can change your response.

So many things bother us—people, mostly. But pretty much everything has the power to upset our basic sense of well-being. Our tendency, when things bother us, is to blame the other person or situation for getting it wrong and thus causing our suffering. Once we have identified what we consider the cause of our disturbance, we usually set out to try and fix it. We attempt to change the other person’s behavior or the situation into something we consider right, or at least something that will not bother us.
Lifehacker

How to Make Stretching Less Boring so You’ll Actually Do It

Every January, I pledge to improve my flexibility by stretching consistently. And yet, when it comes to my stretching routine, I’m guilty of cutting some corners. And by “cutting some corners,” I do mean that I’ll go months without properly tending to my sore muscles. Oops.
WORKOUTS
ADDitude

“How to Change Your Mindset to Get Stuff Done”

“I have to unpack my suitcase,” I thought after returning from a camping trip. I used to dread unpacking my suitcase so much that I’d leave it open on the floor for weeks and rummage through it as needed. Of course, not unpacking was counterproductive, but people with...
MENTAL HEALTH
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
93K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy