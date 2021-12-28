ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Hiraeth by Jamie Kirkpatrick

By Jamie Kirkpatrick
talbotspy.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know the feeling, but it took the Welsh to give it a name. Hiraeth: the deep longing one feels for a person or place that has been lost or is gone forever. There is no exact equivalent word in English. “Nostalgia” comes close; so does “homesick,” but neither really...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Pamela Helen Stephen obituary

The mezzo-soprano Pamela Helen Stephen, who has died aged 57 of cancer, was a popular and admired figure on stages in Britain and abroad. Following her debut as Cathleen in Nicholas Maw’s The Rising of the Moon at Wexford in 1990, she made a number of appearances with Opera North, Welsh National and Scottish Operas before making her mark in a series of higher-profile roles.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Tributes paid to transgender activist April Ashley

Tributes have been paid to model, actress and transgender activist April Ashley, who has died aged 86.One of the first Britons to undergo gender reassignment surgery, she was made an MBE in 2012 for her campaigning work for the transgender community.Singer Boy George tweeted: “R.I.P April Ashley! A force of nature and transgender high priestess!”R.I.P April Ashley! A force of nature and transgender high priestess! pic.twitter.com/VBPwJUyUph— Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) December 28, 2021LGBTQ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell called her “the GREAT trans trailblazer for decades” and “hero”.“I was so honoured to know & support her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

7 best non-fiction books of 2021: Explore historical titles, self-help and more

Having spent much of the past two years living alone or in small groups with limited social contact, it’s not surprising that so many of us have been desperate to hear stories from others. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of 2021’s best non-fiction writing.This year has seen breakthrough work examining the landscape for Britain’s trans, Black, and Asian communities, as well as some compelling memoirs, notably Ruth Coker Burks’s Aids history, All The Young Men, theatre critic Arifa Akbar’s memoir about her sister, Consumed, and the novelist Kate Mosse’s memoir of caring for her parents, An Extra Pair of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Milton
bookriot.com

World War II Stories and the Proliferation of Historical Fiction

I am a huge fan of historical fiction, and I believe that it has the power to say a lot about our times, if executed well. I started my historical fiction journey with epic romantic tales of heroism and sacrifice, which were very enjoyable but, at the same time, could be oversimplifying and divisive. Over the years I have been able to find great, nuanced works of historical fiction that augment or encourage greater understanding of the complexities of the past. There has been, since the 2000s, a rise in the number of historical fiction books, and a considerable number of these have been about the Second World War. As a historical fiction enthusiast, I am curious about the factors that might be driving these trends.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Royal guard knocks child to ground during march

A royal guard at the Tower of London was filmed knocking over a child who was in his way.Footage of the accident prompted arguments over whether the soldier or the child’s parents were to blame.In the clip shared anonymously on TikTok and reported by Ladbible, two royal guards were seen marching at the London landmark, watched by tourists.But the child quickly stepped right into the path of one of the guards, and was pushed to the ground. The soldier lifted his leg to avoid stepping on the boy, shouted and carried on marching.Onlookers gasped as the child fell to the ground, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre and trash equipment in ‘disgraceful’ protest

Police are appealing for information on the dozens of people filmed taking over an NHS test-and-trace site in Milton Keynes, with one woman captured ransacking an office and stealing what appears to be various Covid testing samples and equipment. A large group of anti-vaxxers were filmed on Wednesday storming the facility – where PCR tests are sent to be analysed – holding placards reading “Freedom is not negotiable” and chanting slogans such as “You can shove your f***ing vaccine up your a***”.The footage, which was shared on social media, also showed members of the crowd throwing traffic cones towards...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welsh#Americanized#Covid#Scottish
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for January

- - - 'Honor,' by Thrity Umrigar (Algonquin, Jan. 4) Newspaper accounts of defiant women in India inspired journalist-turned-writer Umrigar's novel, which considers the privilege of choosing the person you love. Journalist Smita Agarwal hasn't lived in Mumbai since her teens. Arriving to report on the tragic story of Meena Mustafa, a Hindu woman whose marriage to a Muslim man incited a murder, she finds tension between cultures in ways she never expected.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mental_Floss

20 Unsung Heroes from History

History may be written by the victors, but it’s high time some of history’s quieter contributors got the attention they deserve. From medical breakthroughs to fearless adventurers, this group of historical heavyweights all deserve to be household names. 1. Henrietta Lacks // Immortal Cells. Henrietta Lacks died in...
MLB
HISTORY.com

How Ghost Stories Became a Christmas Tradition in Victorian England

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. Towards the end of each year, as fireplaces are lit and hot cocoa is made, Americans have made it a tradition to revisit their favorite classic holiday books, movies and songs. And though ghost stories may seem out of place in present-day American holiday celebrations, they were once a Christmas staple, reaching their peak of popularity in Victorian England.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Amazon
austinmonthly.com

Jamie Wheal Unpacks the Crisis of Now

After years of shivering in snow-covered caves and summiting mountains, Jamie Wheal set out to understand why he’d happily catch azure waves or ride frozen powder down steep cliffs but could never get himself to the gym. The concept of flow—that “in the zone” moment where one is so absorbed that they lose track of time—was central to his 2017 bestseller, Stealing Fire, which put Wheal on the map within the biohacking world. Yet barely any mention of the concept appears in his newest book, Recapture the Rapture, which hit shelves last April. Instead, he’s returned to his academic roots, examining what’s brought society to the brink and if there’s any way back.
AUSTIN, TX
BBC

April Ashley: Model, actress and trans trailblazer dies aged 86

Actress, model and activist April Ashley has been hailed as a "trans trailblazer" following her death at the age of 86. Ashley became only the second Briton to undergo male-to-female gender reassignment surgery, in 1960. She was later photographed for British Vogue and appeared opposite Joan Collins in the film...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Jamie Demetriou Will Jump Into a Canal for Art

Jamie Demetriou makes this look easy, even when it’s anything but. The third season of his BAFTA-winning comedy Stath Lets Flats arrived on HBO Max on December 3 and is as funny and polished as ever, with Stath becoming a father for the first time as he struggles to save (or even just contribute meaningfully to) his father’s property-management business. The pure silliness of the show belies how difficult it was to create. Demetriou wrote this season through what one hopes will be known going forward as his adversity era: a pandemic, his father — already struggling with dementia — contracting COVID, and a serious case of writer’s block that lockdown did nothing to alleviate.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thechronicle-news.com

Jamie Dornan hopes pandemic can unite the world

Jamie Dornan hopes the coronavirus pandemic brings people together. The ‘Belfast’ actor – whose dad tragically passed away after contracting the virus – hopes the global health crisis will have the long-term impact of “unifying” divided communities, even though it doesn’t seem that way at the moment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
talbotspy.org

Looking at the Masters: Adoration of the Shepherds

Hugo van der Goes’s “Adoration of the Shepherds” (Portinari Altarpiece) (1476-1478/79) (99.6’’ x 119.6’’) (oil on panel) is considered by art scholars to be one of the most celebrated and influential works of Christian art of the 15th Century. The Flemish painter was chosen for the commission by Tomasso Portinari, a wealthy Italian banker who lived in Bruges for forty years and managed the Medici family bank. Van der Goes painted the altarpiece in Bruges; and it was shipped by boat to Sicily, then sent by barge to Florence, where it arrived in May 1483. Portinari commissioned the triptych for the altar of the family chapel of the Church of St. Egido, the church of the well-known hospital of Santa Maria Nuova. Portinari was a descendant of Dolco Portinari who founded the hospital in 1285.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy