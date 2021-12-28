ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The Anti-Mantra for 2022

By Bridget Read
thecut.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSometime in the last few weeks, after another year of even more pervasive awfulness, a new mantra floated into my consciousness — not gently, like a serene butterfly alighting on my psyche, but like a sharp, loving slap in the face: “People have real problems.”. I think...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

How To Be Hopeful When It Feels Like The World Is Falling Apart

How long have we been in a pandemic now? Is this year one or two? I’d like to take the blue pill, please, and go back to sleep. Everything I look at – Instagram, Twitter, the news – seems to suggest that reality is glitching. Between stories of people posting their positive lateral flow tests, I wonder whether my TV has been hacked. They are talking about the prime minister, cheese, wine and coronavirus restrictions in the same news segment. The government says that no rules were broken. The sky isn’t blue anymore. Sure.
MENTAL HEALTH
Dallas News

How the mysterious 12-step mantra ‘it works if you work it’ actually works

My name is Anthony, and I’m a grateful, recovering alcoholic. I am also bipolar and suffer from an anxiety disorder, which has all severely compounded my addiction. Imagine a multiheaded Hydra that grows a new vicious head every time you chop one off. It is a creature I battle from the moment I wake to the moment I fall asleep. And I am cursed to do so for the rest of my life. Indeed, many addicts also suffer from serious mental health issues, exacerbating the addiction and making it exponentially more difficult to treat.
DALLAS, TX
SheKnows

The At-Home Self-Care Practice Real Women Swear By

After nearly a year of living through a pandemic, where we’re all encouraged to stay home and stay safe and our health is at the forefront of our minds, it only makes sense that safe, accessible, at-home forms of self-care have become more of a priority. Our brains, bodies and spirits are bone tired at best and wracked with anxiety at worst — so any little bit of TLC we can offer ourselves is vital. Now self-care is often reduced down to prying yourself away from a cell phone, doing a face mask and lighting a candle (or reduced down even...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Joe Biden
POPSUGAR

Can Anxiety Cause You to Have Bad Dreams? We Asked Experts

Nightmares are terrible, period, but bad dreams that are specifically tied to something you're already feeling anxious about? Yeah, those can feel like direct attacks in the middle of the night. I've dreamt about throwing up, bugs crawling on me, and someone breaking into my house — all causing me to wake up in the middle of the night, heart racing, anxiety spiraling out of control. It's . . . not great. Sometimes, my bad dreams mimic exactly what I'm feeling anxious about (like when I just saw a giant spider before bed). Other times, they're about something else, but still seemingly spurred by my anxiety levels. To find out if anxiety really can cause bad dreams, we went straight to the experts.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Four Distinct Phases of a Narcissist's Invasion

Emotionally intelligent people are often magnets for narcissists. How to stop the cycle. Understanding the dynamic between EI and narcissistic tendencies may help a person see the narcissist before investing. There are four distinct phases of narcissistic manipulation at specific times in the relationship. An emotionally intelligent person's natural character...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Parents Magazine

How to Know If Your Kid Is a Narcissist—And What To Do About It

If you've ever had a friend, partner, or co-parent who's a narcissist, you're already familiar with the obvious trademarks. They'll prioritize their needs above anyone else's, which most often shows up as pushing boundaries or breaking agreements. They also have a lack of empathy and respond with criticism, anger, or defensiveness. Once you've come to understand that these are behaviors can possibly even signal narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), it can be easier to find solutions.
KIDS
Jennifer March, MS

Understanding a Narcissist's Smear Campaign

My experience with a narcissist’s smear campaign, what you need to know, and how you can survive a smear campaign. Narcissists are known for their lies. So it’s no surprise that a narcissist will go to any length necessary to spread those lies. A way that a narcissist can truly make their mark on people — and feed them lies about you first — is a smear campaign.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Anti Mantra#Covid
thecut.com

What Celebrities Use to Cope With Anxiety

Stars like Naomi Osaka, Selena Gomez, and more have been incredibly open about their struggles with their mental health. After an anxiety-inducing year (or two), their experiences may sound even more familiar. Luckily, they’ve also talked about how they cope, and many of them use science-backed methods for dealing. If you often buy things in pursuit of quelling your anxiety, here are a few things you can shop, download, and gift that might help.
YOGA
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Finally Overcome Procrastination Once and for All

I procrastinate horribly — not about everything, just about phone calls. Sometimes I put off making dinner reservations until all I can get is a 10 p.m. slot at my third-favorite restaurant. I regularly run out of prescriptions because I can't manage to phone the pharmacy for refills. I dial my mother so rarely that, when I do, she thinks someone died. For no reason I can understand, the prospect of making even a mundane phone call leaves me overwhelmed. Procrastinating over such a simple task seems crazy — but research shows that most of us are busily not doing things every day.
MENTAL HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Psych Centra

6 Signs of a Covert Narcissistic Mother

Mothers experience challenges in life just like everyone else, and sometimes those challenges include living with symptoms of a personality disorder. Not everyone with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) experiences the same symptoms or symptoms with the same intensity. The same goes for a mother who may live with this condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Her Weight: ‘I Am the Heaviest I’ve Ever Been’

A painful confession. Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with her body image amid the holidays in an emotional video. “I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish,” the “Meant to Be” songstress, 32, began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 27. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Bebe Rexha shares emotional video about body image struggles: ‘I don’t feel good in my skin’

Fans are sending messages of support to Bebe Rexha after the singer spoke candidly about her current struggles with body image.On Monday, the singer, 32, emotionally opened up about how recent weight gain is impacting her confidence in a video shared to TikTok.In the clip, which Rexha captioned: “Honest update,” she began by acknowledging that it is the holiday season and she is supposed to be “merry,” before revealing that she is struggling because she thinks she is the “heaviest” weight she’s ever been.“I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed,”...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy