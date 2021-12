Disney Genie recently launched at Disneyland Resort — it’s a free planning tool that can help you map out your day through the Disneyland app. Also launched with Genie was Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes. Genie+ replaced the old MaxPass system with a paid system. It costs $20 per day, per person to have access to reservations to skip the standby lines at rides around the parks using their new Lightning Lanes (old MaxPass lanes). There are also a few high demand rides not included with Genie+ that you can pay for individually to skip the standby lines. And, the prices for those Individual Lightning Lanes just went up for the holiday season.

