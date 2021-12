This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. Trying to forecast the future can be a fool's errand, but recent trends in the money world along with some expert financial predictions offer a window into what 2022 may have in store for us. From rising interest rates to inflation pressures to new IRS rules, here's an overview of what we can expect - and how to make the most of our money.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO