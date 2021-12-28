ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Greg Monroe on Teammate Jaylen Nowell: 'Not Gonna Lie ... I Had No Idea Who That Was'

By Tyler Conway
Bleacher Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19 ravaging rosters across the NBA, players are being put in situations where they don't even know their teammates' names. Such was the case for Greg Monroe when he watched Jaylen Nowell go off for 29 points and six rebounds to...

NESN

Ex-Celtic Greg Monroe Makes Admission After Timberwolves Beat Boston

Greg Monroe had been out of the NBA for a fair amount of time, so he understandably was a bit behind the 8-ball about the current state of the league. Monroe, who recently signed a 10-day deal with the Timberwolves, played his first NBA game in roughly two-and-a-half years Monday night. The veteran big man, to his credit, didn’t show any signs of rust, as he scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds in Minnesota’s 108-103 win over the Boston Celtics at Target Center.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson (Celtics), Greg Monroe (Timberwolves) among players on 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
CBS Boston

It Certainly Seems Like There Is No Hope For Celtics After Another Embarrassing Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Let’s get this out of the way first. Losing Jayson Tatum put the Celtics in a terrible spot for the next 10 or so days. That being said, the Celtics still should have been able to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, a team whose roster is even more ravaged by COVID-19 than Boston’s. The Celtics were missing Tatum, Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson because of COVID (plus Marcus Smart with a hand injury), but the Wolves had just one of their usual starters on Monday night. They relied heavily on Nathan Knight, who is one a...
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Greg Monroe back in NBA after 2½ years away

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was asked a couple hours before Monday's game with Boston at Target Center how much he thought recently signed Greg Monroe would be able to play in his first NBA game in more than 2½ years. "I don't know," Finch said, checking his watch. "Just...
NBA
CBS Minnesota

Wolves Sign Center Greg Monroe To 10-Day Contract

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Monday the signing of center Greg Monroe. According to the team, Monroe, 31, is signed to a 10-day contract. The 6-foot-10 center has played in 632 career games with teams that include the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. Monroe’s best season was with the Pistons in 2012 where he appeared in 81 games and averaged 16 points per game. Monroe most recently played for the Capital City Go-Go, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Minnesota Snowmobilers Die In Montana Avalanche Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal 3 Arrested Following String Of Armed Robberies In The Twin Cities MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Controversially Claims Michael Jordan Didn’t Re-Sign With The Wizards Because The Players Didn't Want Jordan Back

Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES

