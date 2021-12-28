Greg Monroe on Teammate Jaylen Nowell: 'Not Gonna Lie ... I Had No Idea Who That Was'

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Monday the signing of center Greg Monroe.
According to the team, Monroe, 31, is signed to a 10-day contract. The 6-foot-10 center has played in 632 career games with teams that include the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.
Monroe’s best season was with the Pistons in 2012 where he appeared in 81 games and averaged 16 points per game.
Monroe most recently played for the Capital City Go-Go, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards.
