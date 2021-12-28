ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: Tapering off the snow showers Tuesday

By Haley Bouley
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lg6TL_0dXPUQMo00

Other than a few slick spots in the higher terrain, the morning commute hasn’t been terrible with a few additional passing flurries.

Snow showers will begin to taper off this afternoon, becoming more confided to the higher elevation and the Northeast Kingdom… another dusting to 1 inch is possible for those locations.

Clouds remain through the day and temperatures are above average in the mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday’s forecast comes with some some sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the mid 30’s.

Mild temperatures continue into the New Year, with a few chances for mixed showers Thursday night and into Friday.

Watching a messier system Saturday night that could bring us the kitchen sink of precip! Stay tuned for more info!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Snow is possible Friday night and Saturday

Active weather will be in store for the remainder of the year with a few chances for wintery precipitation. Light snow is possible across northcentral and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning, but accumulations will be minimal to light. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will bring our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Tapering#Local 22 44 News
kshb.com

Some Freezing Mist Overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The storm is still more than two days away, and it has time to change a bit. Sleet, snow, and freezing rain are in the forecast. Tonight: Cloudy with some freezing drizzle, very light. It may still cause some slick spots. Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph Low: 28°
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Unusually warm late December temperatures could lead to stormy weather

Since Christmas Day, it has felt more like spring across North Carolina. The unusually warm weather is expected to continue through at least New Year's Day. The near record warmth across the state may now fuel a few chances for storms over the next several days. The first threat for...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Cloudy and Cold This Week, Chance of Snow on Sunday

If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.
ENVIRONMENT
YourCentralValley.com

Rain and snow today

Several waves of showers pass over Central California today. Snow levels are starting quite low — near 2,000 feet. They will rise considerably during the day bringing first snow, then a mix of rain and snow and finally rain to places like Oakhurst and Mariposa. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 AM […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More Dangerous Windchill's For New Years & A Winter Storm To Our South

Dangerous wind chills are expected over the next few days!. A wind chill warning remains in effect for the Devils Lake Basin and north until Thursday afternoon for wind chills dropping close to -50. At the same time, central and southern North Dakota and east into Minnesota have been placed into a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday for windchill's -25 to -40. It is likely to see wind chill advisories and warnings be extended or reissued into the weekend as temperatures take another dip.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder start Wednesday, eyeing a Saturday system

Be ready for a much colder start to the day now that a cold front has completed its passage. Winds are not too strong but are enough to bring wind chills down to the single digits. This frigid morning will lead to a chilly afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. One or two spots could sneak into the 50s farther south.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Night, Heavy Snow Expected New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s. Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
CHICAGO, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Foggy start, more rain and a big drop in temps

Patchy fog to start the day. Scattered showers in by late afternoon. A high of 43. Rain likely tonight with a low of 38. Give yourself extra travel time this morning until the fog lifts. By later afternoon we’ll scattered showers with rain becoming likely through the evening hours.
ENVIRONMENT
newschannel6now.com

Showers this morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As you are waking up Wednesday expect scattered showers across most of Texoma. A few thundershowers will be possible as well. The rain looks to push out of the area before lunchtime, accumulation looks light. Once the rain is finished expect a mostly sunny afternoon with a high near 74. Gusty winds will be out of the southwest much like yesterday. We will see elevated fire conditions as well.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy