Weather Blog: Tapering off the snow showers Tuesday

Other than a few slick spots in the higher terrain, the morning commute hasn’t been terrible with a few additional passing flurries.

Snow showers will begin to taper off this afternoon, becoming more confided to the higher elevation and the Northeast Kingdom… another dusting to 1 inch is possible for those locations.

Clouds remain through the day and temperatures are above average in the mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday’s forecast comes with some some sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the mid 30’s.

Mild temperatures continue into the New Year, with a few chances for mixed showers Thursday night and into Friday.

Watching a messier system Saturday night that could bring us the kitchen sink of precip! Stay tuned for more info!

