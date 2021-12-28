ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Road rage on the rise, but here’s how to defuse tensions

By Nexstar Media Wire
wbtw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — As more Americans are getting back on the road, drivers are getting more enraged behind the wheel than ever before. According to a study done by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 20,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of...

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wirx.com

State Police Talk Road Rage

One-in-five drivers on the road following the pandemic report more frustration while driving compared to before. The study by Zebra, an online insurance site, says distracted drivers are the number one cause of frustration, followed by lack of turn signal use, being tail-gated and getting cut off. Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mike Shaw spoke with Michigan News Network.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Woman Hit And Killed By Light Rail Train In Denver On Christmas Identified As Brittany Metz

DENVER (CBS4) – The woman who died on Christmas afternoon after being hit by a light rail train in Denver has been identified as 36-year-old Brittany Metz. Police believe she was walking on the tracks — and say it does not appear she intended to be hit. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue on Saturday. (credit: CBS) The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains. (credit: CBS) “The investigation revealed that an adult female pedestrian was walking northbound and was struck by the light rail train going northbound,” officials with the Denver Police Department stated. “It is believed that the pedestrian was on the tracks at the time of the crash.” “Preliminary information does not indicate that pedestrian’s actions to move in front of the train were intentional,” officials stated. On December 25, 2021, at 3:49 pm, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner responded to light rail vs pedestrian crash at W. Florida Avenue and S. Acoma Street. Ms. Brittany Metz, DOB 02/01/1985, was pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy was completed, and the cause and manner of death is pending investigation.  
DENVER, CO
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Online study finds road rage incidents on the rise

Road rage is on the rise. One-in-five drivers on the road following the pandemic report more frustration while driving compared to before. The Zebra --an online insurance site study says distracted drivers are the number one cause of frustration, followed by lack of turn signal use, being tail-gated and getting cut off.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snowstorm Causes Trouble Along I-80 For Non-Essential Truck Drivers

APPLEGATE (CBS13) – State agencies have partially opened westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 after the freeway was closed because of a severe holiday snowstorm. Though, non-essential trucks are still not allowed through the pass, frustrating drivers along their route. “Crazy. This is insane,” said Dastan Adam. Adam was driving from California to Idaho before the holiday snowstorm cut his trip short. “I didn’t expect this weather,” he said. His truck was not allowed through the pass, so he was stuck along I-80 with nothing. “No food, no restroom, nothing. No services. I’m just going back to the facility,” Adam said, even if it means he’s heading home empty...
APPLEGATE, CA
wbtw.com

Do this one thing to avoid becoming a victim of theft at gas pumps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – If you’re hitting the road and traveling this holiday season, there’s a simple trick to protect yourself from thieves. During the run-up to the holidays, several local law enforcement departments are warning of “skimmers” on gas pumps. Over the past few weeks, authorities in New York, Kansas, Utah and other states have warned about scammers preying on unsuspecting drivers.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Automobile#Road Rage#On The Road#Newsnation#Americans#Nhtsa#Covid#Aaa
wbtw.com

Woman lying on road in Niagara Falls struck by driver

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle in Niagara Falls. Police in the city say a 44-year-old resident was headed east on Niagara Avenue when he hit the 26-year-old woman with his vehicle. It happened on Sunday night around 6:20 p.m.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Homicides, Fatal Crashes Rise In 2021

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Statistics for homicides and fatal crashes were on the rise this year in Sacramento, police announced Wednesday. According to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, there have been 57 homicides so far in the city, which he said is the highest number since 2006 (59) and second-highest since (65). Chief Hahn said, through November, 240 people were shot — a significant increase over 192 people during the same timeframe the year prior. More than 1,500 guns were seized so far this year, too — 25% more than the 1,117 seized in 2020. Additionally, there have been 53 fatal crashes so far in 2021. According to Chief Hahn, that number marked the highest since 1990. There have also been more than 2,200 crashes that resulted in injuries. Hahn said most of the common causes of fatal crashes involved pedestrian violations and drunk drivers. Also through November, there were 690 incidents that resulted in a police officer being assaulted or resisted. Chief Hahn said there have been 12,478 calls for service, a 4.4% increase over 2020.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Park Your Car in This Direction to Reduce Ice on the Windshield

Do you live in a location with a harsh winter climate? If so, then you know how winter can make it challenging to drive a car. Whether it’s getting a car to start in subzero temperatures, opening frozen doors, or driving on snowy or icy roads, winter creates all sorts of car problems. One of the most frustrating problems, particularly if you park your car outside of a garage, is ice buildup on the windshield. However, if you park your car in a specific direction, you can reduce the amount of ice.
CARS
itechpost.com

Keeping Car Accidents At Bay – 7 Important Tips For Safe Driving

You've probably heard time and time again that prevention is better than cure, yet that's not an advice you'd usually associate with driving. Unfortunately, a lot of people don't realize that most car accidents are caused by negligence and poor diving habits, and can therefore be avoided. This means that prevention is not exactly a priority for most drivers.
TRAFFIC
gmauthority.com

Fire Department Chevy Tahoe Flips After Hitting Icy Patch: Video

It doesn’t matter how good of a driver you may think you are or how many drive wheels you’ve got underneath you – if there’s no traction, you’re just a passenger. Unfortunately, that’s a lesson that the driver of this Fire Department Chevy Tahoe had to learn the hard way after flipping the SUV onto its roof.
ACCIDENTS
WSJM

State Police Talk Road Rage

One-in-five drivers on the road following the pandemic report more frustration while driving compared to before. The study by Zebra, an online insurance site, says distracted drivers are the number one cause of frustration, followed by lack of turn signal use, being tail-gated and getting cut off. Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mike Shaw spoke with Michigan News Network.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

STUDY: Road Rage is on the Rise

SAN ANGELO, TX – Studies from Traffic Departments across the nation have confirmed that road rage is on the rise. In a road rage survey study done by AAA, 57 million drivers reported switching lanes quickly or very close behind another car. In addition, 71 million drivers reported making rude gestures or honking at another driver. And 106 million drivers also admitted to driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy