Greensboro, NC

Mother of seven shares how she balances life, work, and giving back in her community

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 1 day ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on a 9-year-old using his Christmas break to give back to the homeless. Shante Woody finds a way to balance being a mother of seven, her career, her role at a local church, while still...

WFMY NEWS2

Commit to new healthy goals in 2022 | 2 Your Well-Being

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As you think about what your New Year's resolutions may be, the traditional healthy lifestyle resolutions will still apply – eat healthier, exercise, get more sleep. However, after months of living in a pandemic and still facing COVID-19 in 2021, what have we learned that...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: My daughter's first Christmas

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just when I thought last Christmas couldn't be topped, I soon found that this one was the merriest yet. It was my daughter, Baylor's first Christmas. My first Christmas as a mom. Our first Christmas as a family of four. (Yes, we include our dog, Wrigley.)
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Monday Motivation: Welcome a fresh start by letting the past go

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With one more week left in 2021, you are probably already looking ahead to the next year and everything you want to accomplish. Most people call their desire to initiate new goals during this time a fresh start, but as health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt explains, you can't start over until you let something else go.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Much more than just a friend, she's family' | Guilford County principal celebrates 'kidney-versary' with kidney transplant recipient

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editors Note: The video above features a previous related story on Carla and John. Tune in to WFMY News 2 at 11 on December 25 for an update. Carla Flores-Ballesteros and John Brown Jr. are now celebrating one year since Carla, the principal at Allen Jay Elementary School in High Point, donated a kidney to John.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Finding Christmas cheer during a pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's beginning to look like we're going to have another COVID Christmas. Medical experts have urged North Carolinians to be safe with the newest variant, Omicron, and to spread Christmas cheer, not germs. I know it's disappointing to spend the holidays, yet again, worried about this...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Did they like your Christmas gift? How you can tell!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how old you are, everyone enjoys getting a Christmas gift. If you're like most people, you want others to like the gifts you buy for them. As hard as you might try to find the perfect gift, you might fall short. There are ways to tell if you watch their body language. Everyone knows to be gracious when they receive a gift, but their eyes and lips might let you know that they're not crazy about your present. For example, you might see on their lips, but not in their eyes. This means that the outside corner of their eyes won't crinkle. Another sign is an exaggerated eyebrow arch that stays too long. Or, their nose might wrinkle just a bit. Or, they might pull their head back slightly. Or, they might twist their lips or straighten their lips into a tight line. All signs that they're trying not to show that they dislike the gift.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The risk of gathering with others this holiday season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As people gather for the holidays this week, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and limit the size of gatherings. "I can’t emphasize enough that we limit our gatherings to people who have been vaccinated, in particular people who’ve had a booster shot," said Dr. Jeffrey Hatcher, the Chief Medical Officer for Cone Health. "There is lots of good evidence that (...) people who have had a booster vaccine do much better (with the omicron variant) than those who have only had two vaccines."
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
