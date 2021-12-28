NWS: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, and Yates counties

The Southern Tier and portion of the Finger Lakes has had a Winter Weather Advisory issued.

It runs until 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says Yates, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, and other counties in the Southern Tier can expect to see a light accumulation of snow, as well as the risk for some freezing drizzle.

The latter could make for slippery roads.

Meteorologists are watching a pair of storm systems that will march across the Finger Lakes and Central New York in the next week. The second system, expected between Saturday and Monday, will likely bring rain, mixed precipitation, and snow into the equation.

First though, the forecast calls for some snowfall during the overnight hours into Wednesday. The snowfall should be light, with only a trace to two inches of total accumulation. However, it could be enough to cause some slippery secondary roads during the overnight or early morning hours.

No winter weather advisories have been issued yet.

