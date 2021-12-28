ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

NWS: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, and Yates counties

FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago

The Southern Tier and portion of the Finger Lakes has had a Winter Weather Advisory issued.

It runs until 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says Yates, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, and other counties in the Southern Tier can expect to see a light accumulation of snow, as well as the risk for some freezing drizzle.

The latter could make for slippery roads.

Morning Update: Light snow expected for everyone tonight

Meteorologists are watching a pair of storm systems that will march across the Finger Lakes and Central New York in the next week. The second system, expected between Saturday and Monday, will likely bring rain, mixed precipitation, and snow into the equation.

First though, the forecast calls for some snowfall during the overnight hours into Wednesday. The snowfall should be light, with only a trace to two inches of total accumulation. However, it could be enough to cause some slippery secondary roads during the overnight or early morning hours.

No winter weather advisories have been issued yet.

Storm Trackers NY Extended Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5WmP_0dXPTS6300

More Local Forecast Information

