ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

‘On edge’: Road rage on the rise, but here’s how to defuse tensions

By Adrienne Bankert, Nexstar Media Wire, Jasmine Cooper
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iF29_0dXPTLAC00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — As more Americans are getting back on the road, drivers are getting more enraged behind the wheel than ever before.

Satellite image shows massive burn scars from Dec. 15 fires

According to a study done by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 20,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021. That’s up 18.4% compared to 2020. Robert Sinclair from the American Automobile Association joined NewsNation’s “Morning in America” to discuss the findings.

“Really, it’s COVID-induced,” said Sinclair. “The bad behaviors that we got to when the roads were empty last year have continued with the roads crowded this year.”

Sinclair said that with people staying home due to the pandemic in 2020, the roads were a “siren song for speeders.”

“So those folks were engaging in a lot of bad behaviors, speeding, driving impaired by alcohol and marijuana, and they weren’t wearing their seatbelt, and they were distracted,” Sinclair said. “So despite the roads being nearly empty last year, we saw a serious increase of traffic fatalities.”

Colorado DA to ask judge to cut trucker’s 110-year sentence

According to a road rage survey study done by AAA, 57 million drivers reported switching lanes quickly or very close behind another car. In addition, 71 million drivers reported making rude gestures or honking at another driver. And 106 million drivers also admitted to driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit.

Sinclair said although road rage is becoming a more common event, there are steps people can take to avoid it.

“The main factor is leave yourself a lot of extra time when you’re making a trip. Rather than trying to make time, you should make time count and take it easy,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair also noted that listening to music can also help drivers feel at ease when they are on the road. He also urged drivers not to engage with other drivers.

“If you do something wrong, you know, just kind of keep going, apologize in some way, shape or form,” he said. “Don’t engage in the behaviors that set people off, which is driving slowly in the left lane, tailgating.”

Fauci makes push for vaccine mandate for domestic flights

Sinclair said that the increased stress from the pandemic is also pushing drivers to have more anxiety, which can cause anger.

“We’re all impatient. I think we’re all on edge,” he said. “A lot of us are on edge as a result of COVID.”

Road rage incidents are already causing a spike in insurance rates. Sinclair said that there was a 10% to 15% increase across the board because of crashes from distracted driving.

“It certainly seems like something that with all these road rage incidents happening, that it could go up even more as a result,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Death just got more expensive

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An unusual vote for Shawnee County Commissioners took place on Monday morning. On a 3-0 decision, commissioners voted to increase the price paid for cremations. This impacts bodies that go unclaimed in the county. For the last 15 years, the price for cremation has remained stagnant at $350. Now, they’ll pay $475 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
San Angelo LIVE!

STUDY: Road Rage is on the Rise

SAN ANGELO, TX – Studies from Traffic Departments across the nation have confirmed that road rage is on the rise. In a road rage survey study done by AAA, 57 million drivers reported switching lanes quickly or very close behind another car. In addition, 71 million drivers reported making rude gestures or honking at another driver. And 106 million drivers also admitted to driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Automobile#Impaired Driving#Road Rage#Traffic Accident#Newsnation#Americans#Nhtsa#Covid#Aaa
WSJM

State Police Talk Road Rage

One-in-five drivers on the road following the pandemic report more frustration while driving compared to before. The study by Zebra, an online insurance site, says distracted drivers are the number one cause of frustration, followed by lack of turn signal use, being tail-gated and getting cut off. Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mike Shaw spoke with Michigan News Network.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSNT News

Kansas police officer dies from COVID

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A police officer with the North Newton Police Department died on Tuesday from complications related to COVID-19, the city’s Facebook page posted. Forty-six-year-old Brian Rousseau had been with the department since 2018, after a nearly 18-year tenure with the Newton Police Department. “Brian was very dedicated to the profession. He […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas deputies arrest marijuana growers the day after Christmas

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sherriff’s Office was called to Hiawatha Sunday on a report of a child in need and learned that illegal drug activity was also taking place. Three other individuals were also arrested on marijuana-related crimes among other charges. A deputy on the scene reported the “overwhelming” smell of marijuana […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSNT News

Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for killing 2

COLUMBUS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing two people in 2020. Senior Judge Robert Fleming sentenced 30-year-old Mark Hopkins II, of Columbus, in the Cherokee County District Court Monday, Dec. 27. According to Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Hopkins was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department […]
KANSAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snowstorm Causes Trouble Along I-80 For Non-Essential Truck Drivers

APPLEGATE (CBS13) – State agencies have partially opened westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 after the freeway was closed because of a severe holiday snowstorm. Though, non-essential trucks are still not allowed through the pass, frustrating drivers along their route. “Crazy. This is insane,” said Dastan Adam. Adam was driving from California to Idaho before the holiday snowstorm cut his trip short. “I didn’t expect this weather,” he said. His truck was not allowed through the pass, so he was stuck along I-80 with nothing. “No food, no restroom, nothing. No services. I’m just going back to the facility,” Adam said, even if it means he’s heading home empty...
APPLEGATE, CA
KSNT News

2 massive lottery pots could make someone rich before the new year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Feeling lucky? The Kansas Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 29 could make someone $441 million richer. The Mega Millions draw tonight could make a lottery winner $201 million. The cash value if you are a Powerball winner would be $317 million. The Lotto America drawing for Dec. 28 is worth $5,560,000. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy