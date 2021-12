For many chefs, just getting on Food Network is a chance to boost their career. This chance for one New Yorker potentially could do a whole lot more. The New Yorker we're mentioning is Phillip Tomasso, who already has a pretty incredible story if he were never to make it to a competition show on the Food Network. Tomasso actually owns a restaurant that used to be owned by a former contestant on the Food Network. That certainly helped him out a little getting a pretty big opportunity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO