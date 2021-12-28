ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Subaru WRX STI Aims To Outperform AMG’s Best 4WD Turbo

By Peter Lyon
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

What does a new WRX mean? It means the best bang for your buck in the turbo 4WD world. It also translates to a car that draws on nearly 30 years of rallying knowhow and results including three World Rally Championships. But it also means that a new flagship WRX STI...

www.forbes.com

CarBuzz.com

2023 Subaru Solterra

The Japanese brands tend to take a more cautious approach to new technologies than their European counterparts, and this explains why the likes of Mazda, Toyota, and Subaru have taken their time to reveal fully electric models. For Subaru, this landmark expansion begins with the fully electric Solterra SUV. With rugged looks for an EV, Subaru's well-known symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, and a platform jointly developed with Toyota, the Solterra must convince Subaru loyalists that the brand's traditional qualities can live on without a Boxer combustion engine under the hood. Let's find out if the Solterra can do just that.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Supra Updated As It Prepares For New Nissan Z

Orders for the new Nissan Z are expected to open early in January, and this could spell trouble for the Toyota GR Supra. The Nissan is not only more powerful but is expected to undercut the Toyota on price. But Toyota has not been resting on its laurels and has doled out a couple of updates to the 2022 GR Supra to keep it as appealing as possible.
CARS
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Subaru WRX Preview

The 2022 Subaru WRX goes on sale early next year. The 2022 Subaru WRX promises even better performance from the original rally-inspired compact. What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru WRX? What does it compare to?. The redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX is a performance four-door sedan inspired by rally...
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Prices and Packages stick to manual (mostly)

Mazda has confirmed pricing and options packages for its 2022 MX-5 Miata. The Miata has been around for decades and is one of the best-handling sports cars on the market. It has grown significantly since it first debuted in the US in the late 80s. However, despite getting bigger, the vehicle still maintains its balance, lightweight, and power-to-weight ratio.
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

The 2022 Subaru WRX Is Too Grown Up For Its Own Good

As much as I’d like to think I’d be a great product planner, I really don’t envy the people in charge of bringing the new Subaru WRX to market. It’s a car that has to be a sport sedan that’s also a daily driver. It has to make you feel like you’re driving a street-legal rally car while also being practical enough to pick up the kids and make grocery runs.
CARS
WOWK 13 News

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 2001 Toyota Camry CE with manual transmission

I spend a lot of time walking the rows in big American car graveyards looking for interesting automotive stories to tell. In recent years I have been peering into every one of the thousands upon thousands of Toyota Camrys I see, looking for one thing: the gearshift lever of an exceedingly rare five-speed manual transmission. Even though Toyota USA offered a five-on-the-floor Camry from the very first '83s all the way through the 2012 model year, you see, the overlap between the "Americans who want a new Camry" group and the "Americans who are willing to drive a manual transmission" group became vanishingly small starting in the early 1990s. Last year, I managed to spot a manual-equipped 1997 Camry and, six months later, a 2000. After that, I remained stuck on the last year of the 20th century (which was 2000, not 1999) in my three-pedal Camry quest… until a few weeks ago in Northern California, when I ran across this battered 2001 CE in Vintage Pearl Red.
CARS
Pistonheads

Bentley GT Speed vs Porsche 911 Turbo S (992)

The similarities between the Bentley Continental GT Speed and Porsche 911 Turbo S are quite striking. Both with 650hp or so, four-wheel drive and twin turbos, and each one a two-door coupe with tiny rear seats. In truth, though, the differences are vast enough to make those commonalities seem trivial.
CARS
torquenews.com

M/T Says Subaru Outback, Crosstrek, Ascent Are The Best New SUVs You Can Buy

The 2022 Subaru Outback, 2022 Crosstrek, and 2022 Ascent are picked as the number one SUVs in their category. See why Motor Trend ranks them the best. Subaru announced Motor Trend had awarded three of its SUVs the number one rating, and another SUV the number two overall rating in its Best SUVs scores. The 2022 Subaru Outback, 2022 Crosstrek, and 2022 Ascent are picking up more awards. Check out the complete list of the M/T Best SUVs here.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Continues to Exist, Still Costs Money

If there is one thing that has been constant in the automotive industry for 30-some years, it's that the Mazda MX-5 Miata is always a bargain of a sports car. This, despite yearly increases in its price since its humble beginnings in 1989 as the tiny, lightweight, stripped-down original to keep pace with inflation and new-car prices generally. Even so, the Miata still starts at less than $30,000, and this year's incremental price increase only just misses the $500 mark—meaning it's still hard to argue against the purchase of a new MX-5. Luckily, there are some new items to go with the Miata's modest price bump for 2022.
CARS
Houston Chronicle

Mazda’s sporty CX-5 Signature has turbo power, all-wheel drive

Anyone looking for a compact crossover with seating for up to five should have the Mazda CX-5 high on their list of vehicles to consider. This is one of the best-handling and well-designed crossovers in its class, and it has the typical Mazda sporty driving characteristics. For 2021, the CX-5...
CARS
Carscoops

This V8 M3-Powered BMW “1M” Coupe Is An Affordable Alternative To The Genuine Article

The BMW 1M is considered one of the carmaker’s finest performance models ever. This example, though, is not exactly what it seems. When it was in production, the 1M was sold exclusively with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with 335 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque. The owner of this car obviously wanted some extra grunt and has replaced the standard engine with the S65 4.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 of an E92 M3 that delivers 414 hp (420 PS) and 400 Nm (295 lbft) of torque.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Subaru WRX: First Reviews Are In, Is It Any Better Than Its Predecessor?

The first reviews of the 2022 Subaru WRX have hit the web, providing us with our first chance to see what the new car is all about. For the first time in the WRX’s history, this new model shares no body panels with the Impreza, nor does it share any of its powertrains with the Impreza. This is good news and will make owners feel like they are driving something special, rather than a beefed-up Impreza.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Is Why the 2022 Subaru WRX Has Those Ugly Plastic Fenders

The Subaru WRX’s fenders are more aerodynamic than painted ones. Real fender vents help remove air from the new WRX’s wheel wells. Finally, after months of waiting, we finally have some explanation from Subaru on the plastic fenders. It’s a huge critique constantly leveled at the 2022 Subaru WRX. For many, it’s a huge sticking point that holds back what is otherwise a great sports sedan. But is Subaru’s explanation enough?
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Subaru WRX First Drive: Big Shoes to Fill

Prior to driving the new 2022 Subaru WRX, I thought back to when I bought a black 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX wagon on October 30, 2001. I remember the date so well because I got laid off from my dotcom job the next day. Although the WRX had been on sale in Japan and other markets since 1992, the 2002 model year marked the first time us Yanks could own our own. Four years later, I bought a World Rally Blue 2006 WRX wagon.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Subaru WRX Grows but Remains Young at Heart

In the tug of war between an all-SUV world and actual car-shaped cars, Subaru still has a few models holding the rope on the car side. There's the BRZ, which we loved enough to award it a 10Best award, and there's a redesigned WRX for 2022, too. In case your...
CARS
Marietta Daily Journal

2022 Subaru WRX's improved handling and steering shine in sporty compact sedan

New steering and suspension give the new 2022 Subaru WRX compact performance sedan the best combination of handling and comfort yet as the legendary all-wheel-drive sportster begins its fifth generation. The horizontally opposed four-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine grows a full 20%, from 2.0L to 2.4L, but output is nearly unchanged.
CARS
Comments / 0

