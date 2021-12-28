Subaru WRX STI Aims To Outperform AMG’s Best 4WD Turbo

I spend a lot of time walking the rows in big American car graveyards looking for interesting automotive stories to tell. In recent years I have been peering into every one of the thousands upon thousands of Toyota Camrys I see, looking for one thing: the gearshift lever of an exceedingly rare five-speed manual transmission. Even though Toyota USA offered a five-on-the-floor Camry from the very first '83s all the way through the 2012 model year, you see, the overlap between the "Americans who want a new Camry" group and the "Americans who are willing to drive a manual transmission" group became vanishingly small starting in the early 1990s. Last year, I managed to spot a manual-equipped 1997 Camry and, six months later, a 2000. After that, I remained stuck on the last year of the 20th century (which was 2000, not 1999) in my three-pedal Camry quest… until a few weeks ago in Northern California, when I ran across this battered 2001 CE in Vintage Pearl Red.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO