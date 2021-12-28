ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Form 497 DAVIS SERIES INC

 1 day ago

Summary Prospectus Supplement dated January 1, 2022. Portfolio of Davis Series, Inc. Effective January 1, 2022, Edward Yen will serve as co-Portfolio Manager of Davis Opportunity Fund. The Management section of the Davis Opportunity Fund summary prospectus is...

The Baltimore Sun

T. Rowe Price completes $4.2 billion acquisition of New York investment firm

T. Rowe Price Group completed its planned acquisition of New York-based Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 billion Wednesday, making its first big expansion into private markets as it looks to grow beyond its better-known mutual fund retirement business. The Baltimore-based money management firm said it acquired 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, an alternative credit manager with $53 billion of capital ...
BALTIMORE, MD
StreetInsider.com

Form 497J UNIFIED SERIES TRUST

Re: Unified Series Trust ("Registrant") (SEC File Nos. 811-21237 and 333-100654) Ladies and Gentlemen:. Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Crestwood Equity Partner For: Dec 27 Filed by: PHILLIPS ROBERT G

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Restricted units granted under the Crestwood Equity Partners LP 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan, as amended. The restricted units vest...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Andersons, Inc. For: Dec 28 Filed by: Bowe Patrick E.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) PT Raised to $32 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mike Cikos raised the price target on Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) to $32.00 (from $29.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K TRUST FOR PROFESSIONAL

Institutional Class (Symbol: PTIMX) Before you invest, you may want to review the Performance Trust Municipal Bond Fund's (the "Municipal Bond Fund" or the "Fund") statutory prospectus and statement of additional information, which contain more information about the Fund and its risks. The current statutory prospectus and statement of additional information dated December 29, 2021, are incorporated by reference into this summary prospectus. You can find the Fund's statutory prospectus, statement of additional information, reports to shareholders and other information about the Fund online at http://ptiafunds.com/mutual-funds/ptimx.html. You can also get this information at no cost by calling 1-877-738-9095 or by sending an email request to info@PTAMfunds.com.
PERSONAL FINANCE
StreetInsider.com

JD.com (JD) Upsizes and Extends Share Buyback Program to $3B

JD.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: JD), a leading supply chain-based technology and service ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Sidoti Starts Co-Diagnostics (CODX) at Buy

Sidoti analyst James Sidoti initiates coverage on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Assumes Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) at Overweight, $9 PT

(Updated - December 29, 2021 8:03 AM EST)Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pete Stavropoulos assumes coverage on Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Protara Therapeutics, For: Dec 28 Filed by: Opaleye Management Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Matterport, Inc./DE For: Dec 20 Filed by: Presunka Peter

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Nabriva Therapeutics For: Dec 28 Filed by: Schroeder Theodore R

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $0.5685...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Genius Brands Internatio For: Dec 07 Filed by: Jaffa Michael

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of GNUS common stock. 2....
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Hall of Fame Resort & For: Dec 27 Filed by: Crawford Michael Anthony

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. This sale was made by the reporting person to cover tax liabilities pursuant to Hall of Fame...
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Boxlight Corp For: Dec 29 Filed by: Pope Michael Ross

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents number of shares of Class A Common Stock received upon cashless exercise of a warrant held...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Scout Talent Recruitment Experts Launches Executive CEO/CFO/COO Hiring Services

Scout Talent (+1-628-377-0500), a recruitment services and software firm with offices in California, US, has launched a new talent-hiring service for executive-level staff. Vancouver, Canada - December 29, 2021 — Their new branch is devoted to assisting...
SOFTWARE
SmartAsset

What Is a Private Trust Company?

A private trust company or family trust company is an estate planning tool that can be used to preserve wealth. This type of trust entity is most often used by high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals. For example, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Private Trust Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS

