It’s the fight all boxing fans want to see in 2022, and it’s the fight most casual followers of the noble art are excited about. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk share all available world heavyweight championship belts, but who is the one true champion? Who is the sport’s biggest name? The only way to get a reliable answer to that question would be for the heavyweight pair to clash, and the first half of 2022 seems to be the perfect time for that to happen.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO