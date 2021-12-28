ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesia to Allow Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX to Fly Again

Indonesia's transport ministry said today it will allow Boeing's (NYSE: BA)...

The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Where Will Ethiopian Airlines Fly The Boeing 737 MAX?

Ethiopian Airlines is set to resume using the Boeing 737 MAX 8 almost three years after the type was grounded following the devastating accident in March 2019. It'll deploy the MAX on eight routes from its Addis Ababa hub in February, with all but one route within Africa. Flights are now loaded and bookable.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Africa's largest carrier set to resume Boeing 737 MAX flights

Ethiopian Airlines says it expects to resume flying Boeing (BA -1.1%) 737 MAX jets in its fleet starting in February, proclaiming it is satisfied with the plane's safety. "We have taken enough time to monitor the design modification work and the more than 20 months of rigorous rectification process... our pilots, engineers, aircraft technicians, cabin crew are confident on the safety of the fleet," Africa's largest carrier says.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sacramentosun.com

Airline to fly Boeing 737 MAX three years after deadly crash

Ethiopian Airlines will return troubled jet to service after 2019 crash killed 157 people. Ethiopian Airlines announced on Monday it plans to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX planes in its fleet in February 2022, saying it was satisfied with their safety. "Safety is our topmost priority... and it guides every...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aerospace & Defense
pulse2.com

Boeing Stock (BA): $243 Price Target From Susquehanna

The shares of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) have received a $243 price target from Susquehanna. And Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino issued a "Positive" rating on the company shares.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PERSONAL FINANCE
StreetInsider.com

BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

MARKETS
AFP

PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

INDIA
MarketWatch

RETAIL

