Film-themed recipes are served up in new cookbook

Located in downtown Providence at The Dean Hotel, The Boombox is the city’s first and only karaoke lounge. The venue features a main bar area and five private rooms available for parties, making it a sought-after location to celebrate special events, offering more than 30,000 songs for guests to choose from. Serving beer and wine since its inception in July 2014, The Boombox recently added specialty cocktails to the mix. A variety of colorful and creative concoctions await guests, created by Providence cocktail consultant Catherine Souza. Selections include the Miami Sound Machine, a layered frozen cocktail; I’m Blue, a blue tequila-based drink; Kiss from a Rose, a play on an Aperol Spritz and The Love Cat, a sake-based punch served in a cat-shaped mug. “We really wanted the new cocktails to be fun to look at and fun to drink,” said Owner Ethan Feirstein. “We’re celebrating over seven years in business, so this new menu ushers in our next chapter.” The new menu also features local beers from Proclamation Ale and Oxbow Brewing and wines from Anchor & Hope. A new crowd favorite cocktail is a riff on the Espresso Martini, named Tini Dancer, a nod to the classic Elton John song.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 5 DAYS AGO