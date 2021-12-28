ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French skier Tessa Worley wins GS in Shiffrin's absence

 1 day ago

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — French giant slalom specialist Tessa Worley finally returned to a...

Sun-Journal

Sports Digest: Shiffrin is latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away. “I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test,” the American wrote on her social media accounts Monday. “I’m following protocol and isolating.”
AFP

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
Mikaela Shiffrin
Tessa Worley
wsau.com

Alpine skiing-France’s Worley takes Lienz giant slalom in first win of season

(Reuters) – France’s Tessa Worley edged ahead of Slovak Petra Vlhova to her first World Cup win of the season in the giant slalom in Lienz, Austria on Tuesday. The 32-year-old set the pace in the first run on the Schlossberg course and maintained her advantage to win in two minutes 3.88 seconds. Vlhova finished 0.30 seconds behind in second while Sweden’s Sara Hector took third.
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah shines brightest as Team GB’s next generation arrive at Tokyo Olympics

For athletics, 2021 was an outpouring of relief more than anything as the Tokyo Olympics were belatedly staged with success.Tinged with sadness at the Japanese government’s decision to exclude fans, this was a tremendous effort by the hosts given the extreme circumstances and, at times, conditions.In a post-Usain Bolt world, track and field craves a hero, and it was Jamaica that gladly obliged once again as Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to a triple-gold haul, with her sizzling display in the 100m, clocking 10.61 in a stacked field, capturing an Olympic record.Her trajectory now hands her an opportunity to elevate herself to...
The Independent

The return of sport in 2021: the incredible highs and absolute lows

In March 2020, when images of piled-up coffins in northern Italy started appearing on the news, and videos trickled through of people singing from their balconies, the last thing on my mind was sport.How could anyone consider the temporary pausing of sporting events as the most important thing in a time when people were dying, and we still had no idea what we were dealing with? Those early weeks and months were frightening and deeply uncertain, and the Tour de France, Olympics and Euros were not what most of us were thinking about. Sport seemed, then, unimportant.But as the old...
The Independent

Emma Raducanu’s improbable glory marks year of changing eras in tennis

Just 68 days separated the sight of Emma Raducanu breathing despairingly on Court One and covering her eyes in disbelief at Flushing Meadows, but it is hard to imagine another patch of time so improbably defiant. Long after the adrenaline stopped pumping and the blood dried from her knee, the heights she scaled as an 18-year-old this summer gone stands alone for its incredulity.The plain records could never quite explain the preposterousness of it all. Yes, Raducanu became the first qualifier to win in the Open era; the first woman in history to win a grand slam at just...
