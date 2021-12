NEWTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A nonprofit in Sussex County says it is at risk of not being able to help those in need in 2022 after its largest mailing to solicit thousands of donors disappeared from the post office without a trace. Now, the group is searching for answers. Tina Magarino, the executive director of Birth Haven, said she was devastated to learn that none the recipients of the 3,500 mailers she dropped off at the post office on Dec. 6 actually received them. She said the mailers are sent out annually before the holidays and generate the largest source of...

