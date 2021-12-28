Just perfect for a holiday meal

Brighten your holiday meal with these uniquely delicious Danish inspired caramel potatoes — the perfect vegetable for a holiday meal.

The classic Danish caramelized potatoes get a delicious update using fingerlings, sage and chili flakes.

The recipe takes just 40 minutes.

***

Ingredients …

2 lbs of fingerling potatoes

3 Tablespoons of sugar

2 Tablespoons of organic butter, unsalted

1-2 Tablespoons of water if needed

1/2 teaspoon chili flakes

***

Directions …

Boil and peel the potatoes. Leave to cool off completely before moving to next step.

In a large frying pan, cook the sugar on moderate heat until completely melted. Do not stir! When melted, add the butter and stir until the two are combined into an almost syrupy mixture.

Add the potatoes, and a little bit of water to the mixture. If the mixture starts to stiffen and form lumps, don’t panic. Turn the heat up and it will melt again. Slowly rock the pan and cover each potato in the mixture, continuing to cook for about 8-10 minutes.

