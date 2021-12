Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. HTeaO is slated to hold its grand opening Jan. 7 at 1113 W. Northwest Highway in Grapevine. The opening will commence at noon. The tea company, which has several locations throughout Texas and other states in the South, offers more than 24 different tea flavors. 817-865-1598. www.hteao.com.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO