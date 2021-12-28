Hits And Misses: George Odum Leads Stepping Up Effort

Nobody likes talking about COVID. Not one person. Especially on a sports radio show. Even mentioning it immediately brings strong opinions on both sides (check the live stream chat if you don’t believe me). The problem is when it comes to the Colts and their current situation we have to talk about it because they are currently going through what a lot of teams are going through at the moment, a rise in COVID positive cases. It also is a major topic because the Colts remain one of the lowest vaccinated teams, including stars like quarterback Carson Wentz and others with the playoffs on the horizon. The Colts had avoided any issues for the most part to this point but ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals, saw guys like Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and others test positive and have to miss the game. Barring a change in NFL protocols after the latest update from the CDC, one positive test for Wentz could put him out for up to two full games. Like the protocols or not, it’s what the NFL and NFLPA agreed on ahead of the season. Them’s the rules as they say.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO