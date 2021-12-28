ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hits And Misses: George Odum Leads Stepping Up Effort

By Kevin Bowen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts defined a ‘team’ win on Saturday night in Arizona, beating the Cardinals, 22-16. What was the good and bad from the...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts could be without entire starting OL vs. Raiders

LT Eric Fisher (knee/toe/pec) LG Quenton Nelson (COVID-19) RG Mark Glowinski (COVID-19) RT Braden Smith (COVID-19) Starting at the top, Fisher will be on the injury report this week after he suffered three separate injuries in the 22-16 win over the Cardinals. He left in the second quarter and was ruled out. Now, the Colts may have to go without him depending on his status at the end of the week.
NFL
The Colts Avoided A COVID Issue Until Now

Nobody likes talking about COVID. Not one person. Especially on a sports radio show. Even mentioning it immediately brings strong opinions on both sides (check the live stream chat if you don’t believe me). The problem is when it comes to the Colts and their current situation we have to talk about it because they are currently going through what a lot of teams are going through at the moment, a rise in COVID positive cases. It also is a major topic because the Colts remain one of the lowest vaccinated teams, including stars like quarterback Carson Wentz and others with the playoffs on the horizon. The Colts had avoided any issues for the most part to this point but ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals, saw guys like Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and others test positive and have to miss the game. Barring a change in NFL protocols after the latest update from the CDC, one positive test for Wentz could put him out for up to two full games. Like the protocols or not, it’s what the NFL and NFLPA agreed on ahead of the season. Them’s the rules as they say.
NFL
Carson Wentz Goes On COVID-19 List

INDIANAPOLIS – Even Carson Wentz couldn’t keep dodging what has hit so many of his other unvaccinated teammates. Wentz went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday bringing his availability into serious question for the final two games of the regular season. A reminder that any unvaccinated player who tests...
NFL
Are The Colts Built For Playoff Success?

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a team built a bit differently than many in the NFL. After another slow start to a season, the Colts (9-6) have got things back on track behind a star-studded run game and being a far more disciplined team on a weekly basis. Thanks to...
NFL
He is Indeed Good – Carson Wentz is Exactly what the Colts Need

Carson Wentz’s time as an Indianapolis Colt to date has not even stretched for a year. Yet he’s been through just about as loopy a roller coaster ride as anybody in the NFL in that time. The weird and seemingly nasty divorce with the Philadelphia Eagles, reuniting alongside...
NFL

