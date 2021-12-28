ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegium Pharmaceutical announces $2.75M settlement to resolve 27 opioid lawsuits

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
 1 day ago
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) announces a settlement framework to resolve 27 pending opioid-related lawsuits brought against the firm...

Related
bizjournals

Massachusetts painkiller developer to pay $2.75M in opioid settlement

Painkiller developer Collegium Pharmaceutical has agreed to pay $2.75 million to settle more than two dozen opioid-related lawsuits. Collegium (Nasdaq: COLL) also agreed to pay the state of Massachusetts $185,000 and stop marketing its opioids in person earlier this month, resolving allegations of what Attorney General Maura Healey described as "unfair and deceptive practices."
Seeking Alpha

MilliporeSigma wins $136.7M U.S. government contract

The life science business of Merck (OTCPK:MKKGY), which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has been awarded a $136.7M contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), on behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Under the contract, MilliporeSigma will establish a state-of-the-art lateral flow...
Minot Daily News

Ward County signs on to participate in potential opioid lawsuit settlement

Ward County will join the long list of states and political subdivisions across the country looking to participate in a potential opioid settlement agreement. The Ward County Commission voted Wednesday to sign on to a proposed agreement. In July 2019, the commission voted to join a nationwide opioid lawsuit litigated...
bloomberglaw.com

Purdue’s Owners Protected From Opioid Suits Until February (1)

Existing litigation shield for Sackler family extended to Feb. 1. Judge urges settlement negotiations with states, opioid victims. Purdue Pharma LP won a bankruptcy court order protecting its owners from opioid-related litigation through the month of January as the drug maker pursues additional negotiations over its multibillion-dollar reorganization. The preliminary...
Seeking Alpha

Aditxt in share exchange agreement to acquire AiPharma

Confirming earlier reports, Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) has announced a share exchange agreement to acquire AiPharma Global Holdings, a subsidiary of AiPharma Group. AiPharma owns exclusive rights to Avigan and all formulation of its active pharmaceutical ingredient Favipiravir. These oral antiviral drugs are designed to target a range of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Idaho signs onto opioid settlement

SANDPOINT — Idaho is slated to receive $119 million in an ongoing settlement involving the major manufacturers of opioids in the United States. Four major defendants and two bankrupted entities are settling with 42 other states as a part of the settlement. Attorney General Lawrence G. Wasden announced Monday...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Endo enters settlement agreement to resolve opioid claims in Texas

Endo International and subsidiaries have signed a state-wide agreement to pay a total of $63m to settle claims linked to opioids in Texas state of the US. The subsidiaries include Endo Pharmaceuticals, Endo Health Solutions, Par Pharmaceutical, and Par Pharmaceutical Companies. The company agreed to make the payment to the...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Why a judge rejected a $4.5 billion settlement with Sacklers

Experts link a record number of overdoses this year from black market opioids back to the original marketing and distribution of legal opioids made by Purdue Pharma, the company owned by the Sackler family that made OxyContin. Last week, a federal judge overturned a $4.5 billion settlement that had been reached between the company, the Sacklers and local governments. William Brangham reports.
Coast News

Carlsbad joins national opioid settlement, projects $1.6M payout

CARLSBAD —The City of Carlsbad will join a $26 billion national settlement resulting from a lawsuit filed against prominent pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis that has devastated communities across the country for decades. The Carlsbad City Council approved the decision to join the legal payout during its Dec....
Observer

Inside the Legal Thicket Ensnaring Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers

December 2021 has been an eventful month in the saga of the Sacklers, longtime arts philanthropists and the family behind the Purdue Pharma OxyContin empire that’s currently experiencing a reckoning in the art world and beyond. On December 9, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Sackler name would be removed from seven of its exhibition spaces, representing a partial culmination of the activist efforts lead by Nan Goldin and her organization Prescription Addiction Intervention Now (PAIN). On the 17, a judge rejected a proposed Purdue Pharma settlement of the thousands of lawsuits filed against the company on the grounds that the proposed deal would have protected members of the Sackler family from personally being hit with civil lawsuits.
Sheridan Media

Commissioners Approve Joining Opioid Settlement

Sheridan County will be participating in a class action settlement stemming from a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies supplying opioid drugs. During this week’s meeting, the Sheridan County Commission discussed and considered a Memorandum of Agreement concerning the OneWyo Opioid Settlement. According to the agreement, pharmaceutical supply chain participants have...
wkzo.com

City of Kalamazoo working toward settlement in opioid lawsuit

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo has taken emergency action to get their share of the National Opioid settlement valued at $28 billion dollars. City Attorney Clyde Robinson said he was getting the forms from their attorneys as Commissioners were holding their last meeting of the year Monday night, and they have to be filed before the board meets again.
