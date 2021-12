Another Warzone loadout guide has gone viral on TikTok, this time showcasing the capabilities of the "Hipfire" PPSh-41 on Rebirth Island. In general, the Call of Duty: Vanguard PPSh-41 is one of, if not the best SMGs players can use at the moment thanks to its superb fire rate and 71-bullet capacity mag. However, as shown in this TikTok recently posted by @warnereu, there is a build that literally makes it so that players do not need to ADS with the gun in short-to-medium range fights.

