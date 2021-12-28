ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Democrats' problem isn't messaging; it's attitude

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLrJm_0dXPO0X900

Some people insist the Democratic Party has a messaging problem — that they’re unable to articulate a unifying vision for the country or that they’re struggling to sell the country on their successes.

Others insist Democrats’ problems lie with the policies they’re advancing. Are they appealing too much to the fringes, and not enough to moderates? Or, conversely, are they doing enough to satiate their base?

Reasonable people can say both are true. But there is an overarching problem that must be addressed first: Democrats have an attitude problem. Not the petulant kind. I’m talking about pride.

Build Back Better might help our country, but it won’t help Democrats much on Election Day. How often have we witnessed Democratic policy victories lead to electoral disasters? President Bill Clinton ’s balanced-budget initiatives in 1993. President Barack Obama ’s Affordable Health Care Act of 2009. Both were lauded for advancing national interests, both condemned in the short term at the ballot box — because Democrats were too frightened or too defensive to rally support.

It’s not about policy or messaging. It’s about swagger.

When I was growing up, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird were the three NBA pillars. They had a lot in common, including fearlessness. They seized on opportunities to attack the rim. They wanted to take the last shot. They inspired anxiety in opponents — because they were winners. And even before they’d won their first NBA titles, they behaved like winners.

That is the swagger missing from today’s Democratic Party.

We are approaching the anniversary of one of the most frightening afternoons in modern American history, when one party attacked the U.S. Capitol — and then defended the attack as entirely justifiable. More than half the country shook their heads in disbelief. “How could this happen? … What can we do to prevent this from happening again?”

If Democrats were winners, they would have already sewn division within the Republican Party. They would have galvanized support from 60 percent of the country and demanded voice votes on the expulsion of any U.S. Representative or U.S. Senator who publicly endorsed the terrorists. They would have forced Republicans to adapt to their game plan, rather than falling into the trap of reacting to the GOP’s game plan.

Americans root for those who root for themselves. For decades, Democrats have been fighting for underdogs. But too often they act like underdogs, lacking confidence while choosing measured justifications over brazen absoluteness. They are cautious — and as a result, they are mistake-prone.

Most left-leaning and moderate voters are frightened of the Republican Party. They understand that if the Jan. 6 attack had succeeded, our country never would have been the same. Yet Democrats are on the verge of throwing it away.

Yes, it’s policies and messaging — but more than that, it’s attitude.

It’s how Democrats define themselves as Americans versus how Republicans define themselves as rebels. Only one party continues to support the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Democrats are not merely policy makers. They are protectors of our democracy. They are the final guardrails separating America from anarchy. They are the clutch performers who play big in the biggest moments. Americans believe in them, because elected Democrats believe in themselves.

The Democratic Party has a lot to be proud of. They are the only major political party in the last 150 years not to endorse an insurrection against the United States to undo the results of an election.

But if they can’t figure out how to parlay their patriotic advantage into victory, then they don’t deserve to lead.

B.J. Rudell is a longtime political strategist, former associate director for Duke University’s Center for Politics, and recent North Carolina Democratic Party operative. In a career encompassing stints on Capitol Hill, on presidential campaigns, in a newsroom, in classrooms, and for a consulting firm, he has authored three books and has shared political insights across all media platforms, including for CNN and Fox News.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

In abortion rights debate, Biden doesn't often use the word

President Joe Biden insists that he strongly believes in the rights spelled out in the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that are now under the most dire threat in decades. But he barely even uses the word "abortion" and when his administration has been asked about what it can do to protect reproductive rights, the response has mostly been that Congress must write the landmark court decision into law, a strategy that is highly likely to fail. To women who rallied to Biden’s presidential campaign in no small part to protect the landmark 1973 court ruling, that's not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Rep. Maria Salazar says Democrats failed the Hispanic community: 'We are Americans, we’re not socialists'

Fox News host Trey Gowdy invited Rep. Maria Salazar, R.-Fla., on "Sunday Night in America" to discuss the changing political appeals of the Hispanic community. Recent polls have shown that Hispanics are now split evenly between the Republican and Democratic party. According to the Wall Street Journal, support for Republicans and Democrats are at an even split at 37%, with 22% responding that they were undecided.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump’s message on vaccines isn’t as powerful as Trumpism’s message

Jerome Adams, who served as surgeon general during Donald Trump’s presidency, rose to his former boss’s defense Tuesday morning. “Every person who asks me (or anyone else) if Trump should do more to encourage vaccinations (while failing to ask what more could Biden do),” Adams wrote on Twitter, “is feeding the narrative that Trump is this God like figure who controls our fortunes, & is still more powerful than the current President.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
floridianpress.com

Biden Sends Bullish Message To GOP That Democrats Will Win in 2022

President Biden is making a bullish prediction regarding the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, warning his Republican friends that they are "in for a problem" in many crucial contests as he expressed confidence that Democrats will prevail, despite every single indicator pointing to a red tidal wave sweeping across the nation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moderate Democrats#Democratic Voters#Republicans#The Democratic Party#Nba#American
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Shock: VP’s Marriage To Doug Emhoff In Crisis? Joe Biden’s Partner Also Feuding With Jill Biden

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage is, allegedly, falling apart. Kamala Harris’ often serious demeanor has not earned her any favors. Even though the vice president gets the job done, her critics believe that she’s too serious for her own sake. In fact, there are claims that Harris is too straight to the point and she doesn’t care if she hurts other people’s feelings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

427K+
Followers
51K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy