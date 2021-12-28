What’s hot on the web this morning

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

By Autumn Pitchur
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Flu Numbers are Rising After Low 2020 Year

The 2020 flu season was the lowest on record, but now officials are seeing numbers climb exponentially .

Currently, the most intense flu activity was seen in Washington, D.C., and the number of states with high activity has now increased from three to seven.

Figures from the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) showcase the states with high flu activity are New Mexico, Kansas, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, Georgia and North Dakota.

Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu like illnesses for the U.S. CDC, says the type of virus this year tends to cause the largest amount of severe disease in the elderly and very young individuals.

According to the CDC there are early signs that fewer people are getting their flu shots compared to last year. Officials say it is more important than ever to get your flu shot.

Largest Group of Rogue Planets Spotted

Astronomers have recently made a remarkable discovery nearly 200 giant planets were spotted moving through space.

Researchers from the European southern observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star like the earth.

The planets are in a star-forming region relatively close to our sun.

Around 70 of these masses are similar to Jupiter and would be too cold to maintain life.

Mint Chocolate, Lemongrass Among 2022 Flavor Trends

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll in partnership with Premier Protein , chocolate and vanilla are Americans’ go-to flavors, but many are planning to expand their pallet in 2022.

The survey of 2,000 Americans looked at what people were interested in trying.

46% said they were interested in giving mint-chocolate items a shot and 36% said they are open to trying lemongrass. 34% want to try hot honey.

The study also discovered 36% of people are looking to explore internationally, showing interest in flavors such as mango.

The survey also found more than half of Americans have a sweet tooth.

