ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Study Reveals How Long It Takes Omicron Symptoms To Show Up

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjqYh_0dXPNrkq00
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Details are now emerging on how long it takes for symptoms of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron strain to show up.

A survey following an outbreak of 111 confirmed or probable Omicron cases among mostly fully vaccinated guests at a Christmas party at a closed location in a restaurant in Oslo, Norway found symptoms surfaced at a relatively fast rate.

The party was held on Friday, Nov. 26, two days after one of the attendees returned from South Africa, where the Omicron strain was first detected in mid-November.

Detection of the outbreak came on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and the study showed that on average, most symptoms surfaced in a three-day window after exposure.

"Of the 111 respondents, 66 (59 percent) were confirmed cases (26 based on WGS and 40 based on PCR VOC screening) and 15 (14 percent) were probable cases (PCR-positive only)," according to survey findings. "One PCR-positive attendee was confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it takes five to six days, on average, from when someone is infected with the original COVID-19 virus for symptoms to show, and it could take up to 14 days.

The apparent accelerated rate for Omicron symptoms to show up after exposure would appear to provide another reason the new variant is able to spread so quickly.

Omicron "replicates, multiples very well in the upper airway (above the neck), but less well in the lung," Top Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center told NBC News.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, said the CDC, which currently lists these 11 symptoms for COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills,
  • Cough,
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,
  • Fatigue,
  • Muscle or body aches,
  • Headache,
  • New loss of taste or smell.
  • Sore throat,
  • Congestion or runny nose.
  • Nausea or vomiting,
  • Diarrhea.

The list does not include all possible symptoms, the CDC said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Covid#Wgs#Pcr Voc#Nbc News
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

Here's How Long COVID Stays In Your Body

How long COVID-19 stays in the body varies from person to person. Generally, people are no longer contagious about 10 days after the onset of symptoms. A recent study found that people can be shed the virus for as long as 83 days, underscoring the importance of frequent testing, quarantining, and isolation practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The bottom line is – you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to the Covid-19, however....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

This Sugar Cured One Woman’s Long Covid Symptoms

Although she beat the virus, Tammy Krotz was plagued by lingering, debilitating fatigue and brain fog. Doctors told her she just had to learn to live with it, but Tammy refused — and found a simple natural cure for her long Covid that restored her life. Did he really just...
HIAWATHA, IA
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
184K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy