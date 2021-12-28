Central Michigan replaces Miami in Sun Bowl after COVID-19-linked exit

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Central Michigan will now face Washington State in the 2021 Sun Bowl after Miami withdrew due to COVID-19 issues within its program, the Sun Bowl Association announced.

"With the COVID-19 situation around the country affecting bowl season, college football and air travel, another team having issues fielding a team has given life to the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl," the Sun Bowl Association said Monday in a news release.

Central Michigan (8-4) will face Washington State (7-5) at noon EST Friday at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

Miami (7-5) announced its withdrawal from the Sun Bowl on Sunday. The Hurricanes said in a news release that the team didn't have enough student athletes available to safety compete due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting its roster.

Central Michigan previously accepted an invitation to face Boise State (7-5) in the Arizona Bowl, but officials canceled that game Monday after Boise State withdrew due to COVID-19 cases within its program.

The Sun Bowl association said Central Michigan arrived in Tucson on Sunday and will make a four-hour drive to compete Friday in El Paso.

The Arizona Bowl, originally scheduled for New Year's Eve, was the fourth game canceled so far this bowl season due to COVID-19 issues. Last Friday's Hawaii Bowl, Monday's Military Bowl and Wednesday's Fenway Bowl were previously canceled for the same reasons.

Rutgers also replaced Texas A&M (8-4) in the Gator Bowl due to COVID-19 issues within the Aggies program. Rutgers (5-7) battles Wake Forest (10-3) in that game at 11 a.m. EST Friday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.