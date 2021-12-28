ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Vista Outdoor Acquires Hunting Gear Maker Stone Glacier For Undisclosed Sum

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epNZJ_0dXPNXIQ00
  • Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) has acquired Montana-based hunting gear manufacturer Stone Glacier for an undisclosed sum.
  • Founded in 2012 by Kurt Racicot, Stone Glacier designs and manufactures durable gear coveted by discerning backcountry adventurers.
  • The company expects the deal to allow it to enter the packs, camping equipment, and technical apparel categories.
  • Vista Outdoor anticipates the transaction immediately accretive to earnings, excluding transaction and transition costs.
  • Vista Outdoor used cash on hand and available liquidity under its asset-based revolving credit facility to complete the transaction. It held $265.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: VSTO shares closed higher by 0.68% at $41.43 on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cadre Acquires Italy-Based Duty Gear Business Radar For Undisclosed Sum

Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE: CDRE) has agreed to acquire Radar Leather Division S.r.l. from the leadership team of Pietro and Paolo Pellegrini. Deal terms were not disclosed. Radar, established in 1957 by Gisberto Pellegrini, is based in Fucecchio, Italy. It is a family-owned duty gear business specializing in producing holsters, belts, duty belts, and other accessories. It generates the majority of its revenue in Europe.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ducommun Acquires Magnetic Seal For Undisclosed Sum

Ducommun Inc (NYSE: DCO) has completed the acquisition of Rhode Island-based Magnetic Seal Corporation (MagSeal). Deal terms were not disclosed. MagSeal is a provider of high-impact, military-proven magnetic seals for critical systems in aerospace and defense applications. MagSeal supplies sealing solutions to the U.S. military and is entrenched in more...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

OneWater Marine To Acquire 80% Stake In Quality Boats For Undisclosed Sum

OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Quality Boats, an exclusive authorized dealer for boating brands, including Grady-White, Pursuit, Regal, Tiara, Crevalle, and Sea Pro. The financial terms were not disclosed. OneWater will acquire an 80% interest in Quality Boats,...
ECONOMY
gearjunkie.com

SOG Specialty Knives Acquired by GSM Outdoors

With its buyout of SOG Knives, the outdoor giant expands its specialty blade, multitool, and EDC offerings. GSM Outdoors continues to grow in breadth and depth. This week, the hunting and shooting sports specialist keeps that trend going by acquiring SOG. Established in 1986, SOG Specialty Knives has built its...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Benzinga

Alta Acquires Ambrose Equipment For Undisclosed Sum

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) has agreed to acquire the assets of family-owned Ambrose Equipment, LLC., expanding its construction equipment footprint to 39 locations in 10 states. The company plans to disclose the terms of the acquisition upon closing, expected to occur before year-end. Ambrose Equipment is a privately...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

NV5 Acquires Global Realty Services For Undisclosed Sum

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has acquired Global Realty Services Group LLC (GRS) in an undisclosed all-cash transaction. GRS delivers real estate due diligence services for commercial and industrial real estate transactions. The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings. NV5 expects the addition of GRS's...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Emerson Acquires Denmark-Based Mita-Teknik For Undisclosed Sum

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) has acquired Mita-Teknik in an all-cash transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed. Denmark-based Mita-Teknik provides software and technologies for wind turbine control, pitch control, wind park control, condition monitoring, communication networks, and grid connections. More than 60,000 wind turbines worldwide are controlled and monitored by...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting#Vista Outdoor Inc#Vsto
Benzinga

Zoom Acquires Certain Assets From Liminal For Undisclosed Sum

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) recently acquired certain assets from Liminal. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Liminal is a startup company that offers event production solutions built primarily on Zoom’s SDK. Two of Liminal’s co-founders, Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, will join Zoom. Liminal’s...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Aramark Acquires UK Foodservice Company Wilson Vale For Undisclosed Sum

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has acquired the independent foodservice company, Wilson Vale, in the U.K. for an undisclosed sum. Wilson Vale, co-founded and run by Andrew Wilson and Carolyne Vale, will operate as an autonomous brand within Aramark's U.K. portfolio. Aramark expects the independent brand to strengthen its portfolio in the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Sandvik Acquires Michigan-Based Dimensional Control Systems For Undisclosed Sum

Sandvik AB (OTC: SDVKY) has acquired Troy, Michigan-based Dimensional Control Systems (DCS), a dimensional quality management software and on-site engineering services provider. Deal terms remain undisclosed. DCS's offerings complement Sandvik's existing portfolio within metrology and will be reported in the Industrial Metrology division, within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and...
TROY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Wallet Just Transferred $484M Worth Of BTC

What happened: $484,820,429 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3FXRCm2Nfjr6xLS1VM4Mh4MAEFF36z1zN1. $484 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: bc1q7q3jlad3v2j9teldy5zaugg9jlykeg3vr3f5yl. Why it...
MARKETS
gearjunkie.com

45% Off prAna, Smartwool, Mountain Hardwear, and More Outdoor Gear Deals

This week, find great deals on Cotopaxi, Blizzard, prAna, and more. Cotopaxi Fuego Down Vest — Women’s & Men’s: $105 (30% Off) Keep your core warm around town or on a winter hike with this 800-fill down vest. Cotopaxi’s fun colors and use of recycled and unused fabric make this vest a great choice for any sustainability minded customer.
SHOPPING
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Owns Micron Stock, Why He Also Bought Call Options Today

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) has surged higher since announcing better-than-expected quarterly results at the beginning of last week. What Happened: Micron reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.11 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $7.69 billion, which beat the estimate of $7.67 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mutant Ape Yacht Club Lands Two $3.5M Serum Sales And One Epic Reveal Party

One of the top ten non-fungible token projects by all-time sales volume generated quite the buzz this week with two huge sales and one epic reveal party. What Happened: Mutant Ape Yacht Club launched in August with a collection of serums that were airdropped to Bored Ape Yacht Club holders. The collection also sold Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs via a Dutch auction with a starting price of three Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
95K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy