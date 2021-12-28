Vista Outdoor Acquires Hunting Gear Maker Stone Glacier For Undisclosed Sum
- Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) has acquired Montana-based hunting gear manufacturer Stone Glacier for an undisclosed sum.
- Founded in 2012 by Kurt Racicot, Stone Glacier designs and manufactures durable gear coveted by discerning backcountry adventurers.
- The company expects the deal to allow it to enter the packs, camping equipment, and technical apparel categories.
- Vista Outdoor anticipates the transaction immediately accretive to earnings, excluding transaction and transition costs.
- Vista Outdoor used cash on hand and available liquidity under its asset-based revolving credit facility to complete the transaction. It held $265.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: VSTO shares closed higher by 0.68% at $41.43 on Monday.
