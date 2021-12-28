ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, United Rentals, Cisco Systems And This Semiconductor Stock

By Priya Nigam
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management named UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) as his top pick. The stock inched higher on Monday, extending last week’s gains, when it hit a record 52-week high.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private cited United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) as her pick.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was his pick. Shares of Cisco Systems had risen by 1.83% to close Monday’s trading at $63.42.

Pete Najarian named Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Shares of this company spiked 5.62% to settle at $154.36 on Monday.

