Thunderstorms, rain expected this week in Upstate

WEST MICHIGAN - January 2022 may enter in southern lower Michigan as a lion. A strong system lifting out of the southwestern United States is expected to track into the Ohio valley this weekend with wind, moisture, and a mixed bag of precipitation. While the track of this system may change, it appears as if precipitation will start Friday night as rain or a wintry mix and carry into Saturday morning. As colder air filters in behind this system, all precipitation will change over to steady to moderate snow through the day on Saturday and Saturday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO