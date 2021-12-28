ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Thunderstorms, rain expected this week in Upstate

By Editorials
WYFF4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. — Is this really December?. A wild weather week ahead with a mixed bag of rain, storms, then cold temperatures. Wednesday will likely see a few thunderstorms with scattered rounds of heavier...

www.wyff4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Widespread severe weather is not expected, as the bulk of the storm activity is most likely to remain to our north. Record high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s were set in Jackson, Greenville, Greenwood, Vicksburg and Meridian. The record high was tied in Hattiesburg. Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid […]
JACKSON, MS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Winter storm possible this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - January 2022 may enter in southern lower Michigan as a lion. A strong system lifting out of the southwestern United States is expected to track into the Ohio valley this weekend with wind, moisture, and a mixed bag of precipitation. While the track of this system may change, it appears as if precipitation will start Friday night as rain or a wintry mix and carry into Saturday morning. As colder air filters in behind this system, all precipitation will change over to steady to moderate snow through the day on Saturday and Saturday night.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
kshb.com

Some Freezing Mist Overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The storm is still more than two days away, and it has time to change a bit. Sleet, snow, and freezing rain are in the forecast. Tonight: Cloudy with some freezing drizzle, very light. It may still cause some slick spots. Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph Low: 28°
KANSAS CITY, MO
WYFF4.com

Stormy weather possible this evening, rain continues into Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect on-and-off rain this evening, with an approaching line that will be fizzling as it approaches. We will monitor the potential for a few rumbles, gusty winds, and possibly a few severe storms during the 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. timeframe. Scattered rain continues Thursday before...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms
spectrumlocalnews.com

Unusually warm late December temperatures could lead to stormy weather

Since Christmas Day, it has felt more like spring across North Carolina. The unusually warm weather is expected to continue through at least New Year's Day. The near record warmth across the state may now fuel a few chances for storms over the next several days. The first threat for...
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorms moving into metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A line of severe storms is moving into metro Atlanta and is likely to produce damaging wind gusts, hail and brief, isolate tornadoes overnight Wednesday. The storm had already spawned one tornado in Bainbridge in southwest Georgia earlier Wednesday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns...
ATLANTA, GA
KTTS

Winter Weather Possible This Weekend

Dress warm this weekend. We could see some winter weather. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Saturday, and the National Weather Service says we could get some light wintry precipitation. It’s not expected to have a big impact on traffic. But wind chills Saturday night into Sunday...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nbcboston.com

Cloudy and Cold This Week, Chance of Snow on Sunday

If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.
ENVIRONMENT
nowhabersham.com

Severe storms possible overnight and Thursday

An unseasonably warm airmass and a series of upper level disturbances will result in multiple chances for severe storms the next few days. The first comes late this evening into the overnight hours. A line of strong to severe storms will move across the region from late this evening into the wee hours of Thursday morning. A few of these storms could be severe and produce damaging winds and possibly an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

WEATHER AWARE: Storms continuing Thursday and through the New Year

WEATHER AWARE- The big picture Storms this afternoon will continue to move through portions of our viewing area through the evening. We will catch a little break through the overnight with just showers expected, but those storms will gain their energy back starting early tomorrow morning. THURSDAY- WEATHER AWARE Thursday, storms will have the potential […]
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder start Wednesday, eyeing a Saturday system

Be ready for a much colder start to the day now that a cold front has completed its passage. Winds are not too strong but are enough to bring wind chills down to the single digits. This frigid morning will lead to a chilly afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. One or two spots could sneak into the 50s farther south.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: Spring-like with rain arriving tonight

Another warm and unusual late December day and as the stretch of unsettled weather continues over the next few days, our rain chances increase. Things will remain warm into the New Year, but if you’re wondering where winter is, don’t fret, it comes crashing back next week. Temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy