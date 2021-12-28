ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Michelin Raises Prices for PLT Brands, Commercial Offerings

By Danielle Hess
Tire Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelin North America Inc., has announced price increases up to 12% on select Michelin, BFGoodrich and Uniroyal passenger...

www.tirereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tire Review

Profit Time, Excellent! How Tire Dealers Raise Their Margins

In this month’s episode of Rolling with the Numbers, we take a look at our most recent tire dealer survey data to find out how dealers are making more money, what their most profitable service is and how they use education to drive sales even higher. Between worker shortages...
ECONOMY
kyma.com

Food manufacturers to raise prices in 2022

Marketing research and manufacturers make price announcements. U.S. (KYMA, KECY/ NBC) - Several food manufacturers announced plans to raise prices for many items in 2022. Items from coffee to condiments will have their prices raised by at least 5% but other products may reach as high as 20%. Many of...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Look Into Bloomin Brands Price Over Earnings

In the current session, Bloomin Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is trading at $21.51, after a 1.22% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 21.73%, and in the past year, by 14.23%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Higher prices at restaurants ‘here to stay’: FAT Brands CEO

FAT Brands Inc. CEO Andrew Wiederhorn warned that higher prices at restaurants are "here to stay," noting that he has never seen operators roll back the increases once implemented. Wiederhorn stressed on Tuesday that inflation is "definitely not transitory" in the restaurant business. He made the comments on "Mornings with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plt#Canada#Tires#Vehicles#Plt Brands#Commercial Offerings#Uniroyal
TechCrunch

Ampla raises $40M Series A for its business of providing credit to commerce brands

Existing backer Core Innovation Capital also put money in the round. Shortly before and separately from the equity investment, Ampla has also secured $250 million in a debt facility so that it can continue financing brands. The capital infusions bring the New York-based startup’s total funding to $50 million in equity and $330 million in debt financing since its 2019 inception.
RETAIL
Tire Business

Giti to raise PLT, TBR tire prices in January

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — For the third time this year, Giti Tire (USA) Ltd. has announced a price increase. The tire maker said it will raise prices on all Giti-produced passenger, light truck and truck/bus radial tires sold in the U.S. by up to 10%, starting in January. The...
CARS
The Associated Press

USound Raises $30M to Ramp Product Manufacturing for Global Brands

GRAZ, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 17, 2021-- USound, a global developer and manufacturer of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) loudspeakers for personal devices and wearable technology, today announced that it has raised $30 million (€25 million) to move into mass production of its second generation MEMS loudspeakers for several global companies. The investment round was led by Austria’s leading venture capital firm, eQventure, with participation from venture capitalists Hermann Hauser (co-founder of ARM) and Longzhong Yang (co-founder of BYD), as well as a strong participation from the European Investment Bank.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Cornerstone Building Brands: Strong Upside Potential Based On Current Pricing

Cornerstone Building Brands has seen some mixed, but generally positive, financial results in recent years. Although some parts of the world are experiencing population declines, the planet as a whole is expected to see more people in it in the future than in the past. In the US alone, for instance, population is expected to expand by at least 100 million by the end of the century. And with that rise in population will come the requirement for more physical infrastructure. This includes residential properties and various non-residential ones as well. One interesting play to consider on this trend is a firm called Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR). In recent years, due to a combination of organic growth and growth by means of acquisition, the company has expanded its top line considerably. And while net profitability for the company has suffered as of late, its cash flow picture has been generally positive. This year is looking to be a bit mixed, but when you consider just how cheap shares are today, it seems to me that this enterprise could exhibit significant upside for shareholders who buy in now.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Truth About Cars

Study Shows Auto Dealer Sentiment Still Ridiculously Positive

Car dealers have been polled for the fourth-quarter Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index (CADSI) and they’re still incredibly optimistic, despite losing some of their earlier confidence that new-vehicle sales would be relatively healthy. The dealer optimism – especially among franchised entities – seems to be wholly tied to profitability...
BUSINESS
liveinsurancenews.com

Toyota Auto Insurance launches with an option to opt-out of OEM parts

The automaker has started selling TAI in five states, with the intention of widening its availability. Toyota Auto Insurance (TAI) is now available to drivers in five states across the US, with assurances from the automaker’s coverage arm that its availability will become more widespread. The coverage is available...
BUYING CARS
Tire Review

Tire Review Mobility Garage Series: What Makes up the EV Market?

Join Jim Davis as he breaks down vehicle electrification, the types of EVs on the road today and how OEMs are ramping up EV production at a rapid rate in the first episode of Tire Review’s Mobility Garage Series. How soon will electric vehicles proliferate today’s car parc? How...
AKRON, OH
gmauthority.com

Average New Car Price Topped $46K In November 2021

The average transaction price of a new car, truck, crossover or SUV topped $46,000 in November as vehicle prices continued to rise across the country. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price of a new car last month stood at $46,329, which was up $393, or 0.7 percent, from October. While the month-to-month change from October to November was minuscule, November’s ATPs were up $5,392 from this time last year – representing an increase of 13 percent year-over-year.
BUYING CARS
BoardingArea

Marriott Needed Her Room & Moved All Her Stuff. Her Compensation Was…

Imagine being checked into your hotel for, I don’t know, say a business trip. You’re all unpacked and are a meeting when you notice you have a voice mail message:. “Hi this message is for Haley this is Kathy calling from the courtyard in Salt Lake City by the airport um I am so sorry to bug you we am just had a mess up with the rooms him and we need to get into your room that you had been checked into so we actually am moved your stuff down here to the desk um so when you get back just come down and get a key to a different room um I do apologize there was a little bit of a mixup in with the renovation they needed to get into the room that you had been checked into him if you have any questions or if you know anything just feel free to give us a call back the number is {redacted} once again I do apologize have a great day thanks bye…”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
WOWK 13 News

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy