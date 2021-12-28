ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Fox News, Tucker Carlson remain cable news leaders

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANFeh_0dXPMVUl00
Tucker Carlson is the 2021 cable news ratings champ. (Fox News)

Cable news ratings are only as good as your last news cycle.

With no presidential election to cover and with the headline-making Donald Trump out of office, the ratings of the three news networks — Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and CNN — took a nosedive in 2021. The decline was expected. The daily drama that was taking place in 2020 slacked off in 2021 and the ratings reflected that.

According to a story in Deadline TV, Fox News Channel still managed to take four of the Top 5 slots on cable news.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the 2021 champ, averaging a solid 3.2 million viewers per night, followed by “The Five,” “Hannity,” “The Rachel Maddow Show,” and “The Ingraham Angle.”

Fox News also was the No. 1 network in all of cable among total viewers. ESPN was the champ among viewers 25-54.

CNN’s top show was “Anderson Cooper 360,” with an average audience of 1.26 million viewers, about 2 million behind Carlson, while Maddow’s show led MSNBC.

MSNBC did have the top daytime show in total viewers. “Deadline White House,” hosted by Nicolle Wallace, brought in an audience of 1.6 million.

Cable numbers face new competition from streaming networks, but the ratings could make a resurgence in 2022. It all depends how compelling the mid-term elections are.

And it all depends how good the replacements will be for Chris Cuomo on CNN, who was fired in November, and MSNBC’s Brian Williams, who announced his retirement.

That should make 2022 a very interesting year in the landscape of cable news.

‘Fantasy’ falters

The new “Fantasy Island” is becoming deserted — at least as far as the TV audience is concerned.

The rebooted version made an appearance on Fox’s Thursday lineup last week with special holiday shows, but the response was lukewarm — perhaps even cooler than that.

The show pulled in 1.8 million viewers, which meant it ranked eighth out of 16 shows on broadcast TV.

“Fantasy Island,” however, was the only first-run show. Everything else was a repeat. That means the new “Fantasy Island” didn’t face the stiffest competition.

In fairness to the show, it was supposed to air Tuesday, but was bounced off the grid because of Fox NFL football coverage. So there may have been fans who would have tuned in who were unaware that the show was on.

The bottom line, however, is that a repeat of ABC’s “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” pulled in 2.6 million viewers, almost one million more viewers. And this was accomplished by a show that has been repeated more than 50 times.

The sad part is that “Fantasy Island” is not a terrible show. It has some unpredictable plot twists.

Perhaps there’s just one possible explanation — viewers would rather visit the North Pole during the holidays than Fantasy Island.

DePrest tributes

This is not only the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, it’s also Bruce DePrest week.

The veteran weather forecaster on WFSB-TV3 is folding up his weather map after 43 years and his final day is Friday.

WFSB has started to air tributes to DePrest, touting his long and steady career delivering the weather. Monday’s testimonials included praise from Gov. Ned Lamont and WTIC-TV61 weather forecaster Rachel Frank. When a forecaster has earned the respect of his competition, it’s obvious that you have had a very steady career.

The most interesting comments Monday came from DePrest himself, when he responded to comments that he always was the most common person in the room — despite what horror show was happening outside.

“I always thought it was best to inform, not scare,” DePrest said. “That’s what I hope to be known for.”

DePrest hit the bull’s-eye with that statement. He didn’t specialize in overhype or underhype — just information.

Sometimes we take professionalism for granted. DePrest’s philosophy of information over scare tactics, however, has proven to be the best way to be a TV weather forecaster.

Mayland sighting

After missing from WVIT-TV30 for 20 months after taking a medical leave for health issues, anchor Kerri-Lee Mayland returned to the station’s newscasts this weekend. She told followers on her Facebook page that she was back on the air, which had to please many Channel 30 viewers who responded to her post.

Considering all the news surrounding COVID 19 these days, Channel 30 needs a full staff.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Fox News Host Abruptly Announces Departure From Network

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace surprisingly announced on Sunday he is leaving the network, effective immediately. Just two hours after he said goodbye to viewers, CNN confirmed Wallace will join its new CNN+ streaming platform to host a weekday show. Wallace hosted Fox News Channel's Sunday morning show for 18 years.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Here's how Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham finally addressed news of their January 6 text messages

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper and Other CNN Talent Were Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ at Network Over Chris Cuomo

As news broke Tuesday that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been suspended indefinitely, more details emerged about his unpopularity at the network. Multiple reports noted that Cuomo’s actions to help defend his brother, the scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), had left some of his colleagues at CNN “infuriated” that the network had not taken action.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolle Wallace
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Chris Cuomo
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network News#Fox Nfl#Fox News Channel#Msnbc#Cnn#Deadline Tv
MarketRealist

What’s Journalist Chris Cuomo’s Net Worth After His Suspension?

Chris Cuomo, the popular CNN journalist and host of Cuomo Prime Time, has been indefinitely suspended by the news network. The anchor has worked as a reporter and correspondent for various networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox News, and is the recipient of multiple Emmy Award nominations. Chris Cuomo's net worth is estimated to be $12 million by CelebrityNetWorth.com.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Deadline

Brian Williams Signs Off From MSNBC With Thanks To Viewers And A Warning: “My Biggest Worry Is For My Country”

Brian Williams ended his MSNBC show The 11th Hour – and his long career at NBC – with a warning of what is happening to democracy, telling viewers in his sendoff, “My biggest worry is for my country.” “The truth is I am not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he said. “I believe in this place and in my love of country I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar and the bowling alley, at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
298
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy