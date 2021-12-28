Fox News, Tucker Carlson remain cable news leaders

Tucker Carlson is the 2021 cable news ratings champ. (Fox News)

Cable news ratings are only as good as your last news cycle.

With no presidential election to cover and with the headline-making Donald Trump out of office, the ratings of the three news networks — Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and CNN — took a nosedive in 2021. The decline was expected. The daily drama that was taking place in 2020 slacked off in 2021 and the ratings reflected that.

According to a story in Deadline TV, Fox News Channel still managed to take four of the Top 5 slots on cable news.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the 2021 champ, averaging a solid 3.2 million viewers per night, followed by “The Five,” “Hannity,” “The Rachel Maddow Show,” and “The Ingraham Angle.”

Fox News also was the No. 1 network in all of cable among total viewers. ESPN was the champ among viewers 25-54.

CNN’s top show was “Anderson Cooper 360,” with an average audience of 1.26 million viewers, about 2 million behind Carlson, while Maddow’s show led MSNBC.

MSNBC did have the top daytime show in total viewers. “Deadline White House,” hosted by Nicolle Wallace, brought in an audience of 1.6 million.

Cable numbers face new competition from streaming networks, but the ratings could make a resurgence in 2022. It all depends how compelling the mid-term elections are.

And it all depends how good the replacements will be for Chris Cuomo on CNN, who was fired in November, and MSNBC’s Brian Williams, who announced his retirement.

That should make 2022 a very interesting year in the landscape of cable news.

‘Fantasy’ falters

The new “Fantasy Island” is becoming deserted — at least as far as the TV audience is concerned.

The rebooted version made an appearance on Fox’s Thursday lineup last week with special holiday shows, but the response was lukewarm — perhaps even cooler than that.

The show pulled in 1.8 million viewers, which meant it ranked eighth out of 16 shows on broadcast TV.

“Fantasy Island,” however, was the only first-run show. Everything else was a repeat. That means the new “Fantasy Island” didn’t face the stiffest competition.

In fairness to the show, it was supposed to air Tuesday, but was bounced off the grid because of Fox NFL football coverage. So there may have been fans who would have tuned in who were unaware that the show was on.

The bottom line, however, is that a repeat of ABC’s “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” pulled in 2.6 million viewers, almost one million more viewers. And this was accomplished by a show that has been repeated more than 50 times.

The sad part is that “Fantasy Island” is not a terrible show. It has some unpredictable plot twists.

Perhaps there’s just one possible explanation — viewers would rather visit the North Pole during the holidays than Fantasy Island.

DePrest tributes

This is not only the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, it’s also Bruce DePrest week.

The veteran weather forecaster on WFSB-TV3 is folding up his weather map after 43 years and his final day is Friday.

WFSB has started to air tributes to DePrest, touting his long and steady career delivering the weather. Monday’s testimonials included praise from Gov. Ned Lamont and WTIC-TV61 weather forecaster Rachel Frank. When a forecaster has earned the respect of his competition, it’s obvious that you have had a very steady career.

The most interesting comments Monday came from DePrest himself, when he responded to comments that he always was the most common person in the room — despite what horror show was happening outside.

“I always thought it was best to inform, not scare,” DePrest said. “That’s what I hope to be known for.”

DePrest hit the bull’s-eye with that statement. He didn’t specialize in overhype or underhype — just information.

Sometimes we take professionalism for granted. DePrest’s philosophy of information over scare tactics, however, has proven to be the best way to be a TV weather forecaster.

Mayland sighting

After missing from WVIT-TV30 for 20 months after taking a medical leave for health issues, anchor Kerri-Lee Mayland returned to the station’s newscasts this weekend. She told followers on her Facebook page that she was back on the air, which had to please many Channel 30 viewers who responded to her post.

Considering all the news surrounding COVID 19 these days, Channel 30 needs a full staff.