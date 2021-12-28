ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Suspect arrested for fatal Christmas stabbing outside troubled Brooklyn NYCHA development

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMb4V_0dXPM2EB00
Firefighters work on a two-alarm fire in a brownstone on Monroe St. in Brooklyn on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Theodore Parisienne/for New York Daily News

A violent ex-con has been arrested for stabbing a 34-year-old man to death during a Christmas clash outside a troubled Brooklyn public housing development, police said Tuesday.

Monie Jackson, 58, was busted Monday for the slaying of Aaron Cherry outside the Red Hook Houses on Saturday night.

Cherry was knifed in the neck near Bush St. and Otsego St. just before midnight Saturday. Medics rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital but he could not be saved.

The victim lived in another building at the sprawling housing complex, police said. His death marks the sixth homicide at the Red Hook Houses in 18 months.

Investigators quickly identified Jackson as the stabber but the motive for the killing is not clear.

Jackson lives in the Rockaways in Queens, according to cops. He is charged with murder and weapon possession. He was arraignment Tuesday in Brooklyn Criminal Court and ordered held without bail.

He’s been sent to prison three times since 1985, according to court records. His last prison stint ended in 2012 after he served 13 years for stabbing a man five times during a fight in the Rockaways in 1994.

He violated his parole and was sent back to prison in 2018 after he was again arrested on an assault charge, court records show. He ultimately was released from prison on Oct. 17, 2019.

Jackson also served five years in prison for attempted robbery in 1985 and seven months for attempted sexual abuse in 1992, court records show.

After Cherry’s death, heartbroken friends flooded social media was with tributes.

“He was always good to me and I to him,” friend Derek Alberto Jones wrote in a Facebook tribute. “Another unnecessary death happened last night ON CHRISTMAS and I hope justice will be served really soon.”

“We just keep losing loved ones R.I.P.,” another friend wrote on the social media platform. “May God cover your family in this hard time.”

The Red Hook Houses saw a pair of fatal shootings earlier this year. Felton Durant, 23, was slain on Centre Mall on April 25 and John Lawton, 28, was killed on Columbia St. on Feb. 12. The NYCHA development also saw three homicides in 2020, police said.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 20

Renay Walk
1d ago

If he was in jail where he belonged this man might be alive All these shootings and stabbings are just to much It's seems like this Coronavirus is the purge

Reply(2)
8
E-Man
1d ago

Prayers for the family. Now remember this is what you democrat voters voted for. Remember that. You can’t blame anyone else for it.

Reply
5
Butch 5344
1d ago

totally a waste of society just put him down, completely a waste to civilian society

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, MI
City
Christmas, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sex Abuse#Housing Development#Red Hook Houses#Brooklyn Nycha#New York Daily News#Brooklyn Criminal Court
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy