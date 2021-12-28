ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal government may take back grant money for trolley

 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Federal Transit Administration is giving St. Louis area officials until Feb. 1 to submit a plan to restart service of the Loop Trolley, or else the region may be required to pay back millions of dollars in federal grants.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in a letter sent Monday to Mayor Tishaura Jones, the FTA’s regional administrator said the plan must include at least four days of trolley service per week involving three trolley vehicles. The letter says the service must restart by June 1.

The 2.2-mile streetcar line in the Delmar Loop area of St. Louis and University City opened in November 2018 after years of delays. But ticket sales and revenue lagged and the trolley shut down in December 2019.

FTA regional chief Mokhtee Ahmad said in the letter that various pools of federal money helped pay for the $51 million project.

A spokesman for Jones said the letter confirms the mayor’s concerns about the trolley’s finances.

IN THIS ARTICLE
