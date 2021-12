It's been three long years for Riot Games, but it looks like the beleaguered company can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. That light comes at a price, though: a cool $100 million to settle a class-action gender-discrimination lawsuit, with $80 million going to female workers. The $80 million is going to 3,365 eligible female workers at Riot Games that have currently or formerly worked for the company going back to November 2014. This includes contracted workers as well.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO