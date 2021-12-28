Rece Davis reveals best atmosphere for College GameDay in 2021

Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s not a Saturday morning in the fall without ESPN’s College GameDay, a pregame show that travels around the country to the day’s premier game and previews the schedule ahead for college football fans.

There are regulars that appear on the show nearly every season, but the crew always tries to mix it up once or twice a year. This year, that change involved visiting Cincinnati for the first time, and according to the show’s host, Rece Davis, it did not disappoint.

“Man, they were so fired up for their team,” Davis said on Monday. “They were fired up for the validating that having College GameDay comes to campus brings, and they were absolutely electric.”

The nation’s top pregame show visited the urban Ohio campus on Nov. 6 for a matchup against Tulsa. The Bearcats had been a part of a show once before, but it was a 2018 game against UCF in Orlando. The Cincinnati faithful showed up en masse to support their team, one which went undefeated and earned the first Group of Five playoff berth ever.

“When we walked to dinner on Thursday night when we got there, people were stopping us on the street and not saying ‘Hey I’m excited! Go Bearcats!’ They were thanking us for coming, and that was kinda cool. We had to remind them ‘No, thank you for supporting the show, and thank you for loving your team and college football,’ and man, they showed up and it was just a half notch below my all-time favorite stop, which was Washington State, but Cincinnati was a great, great stop this year.”

Cincinnati took home a victory, albeit with a little more uncertainty than they would’ve liked. A late push by Tulsa made it an 8-point game in the fourth quarter, and they had two additional red zone possessions that reached inside of the Cincinnati 5 yard line. The Bearcats escaped with a 28-20 win.

College GameDay showing the AAC love in recent years

Of the teams outside of the Power Five (plus Notre Dame), Army has the most appearances on the show with 11. The broadcast program has visited the Army-Navy game every year since 2014. Outside of the military academies and an independent BYU, Cincinnati, SMU and UCF lead the pack in Group of Five appearances with two each. They have all appeared at least once since 2018.

Ohio State has hosted College GameDay more than any other school (20), and they have the most overall appearances (52). The two most-visited matchups are Alabama-LSU and Ohio State-Penn State, both of which have been traveled to 11 times.