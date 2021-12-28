ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

News Transcript News Briefs, Dec. 29

By Submitted Content
Tri-Town News
Tri-Town News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) has announced that schools and libraries in New Jersey will receive $23.8 million from the fifth and sixth rounds of funding from the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Emergency Connectivity Fund Program (ECF). The Marlboro K-8 School District will receive $173,600, according to a...

centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Frank Pallone
New Hampshire Bulletin

Legalizing marijuana violates federal law – but more states are doing it anyway

Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute. New Hampshire would join them if lawmakers’ latest attempts to legalize marijuana succeed in the upcoming legislative session. The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin because […] The post Legalizing marijuana violates federal law – but more states are doing it anyway appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden blocks House Jan. 6 committee request for some Trump-era documents

President Biden has agreed to shield some of the Trump White House documents requested by the House Jan. 6 committee. The White House raised concerns that some of the documents, if released over the objections of former President Donald Trump, could compromise national security and thwart executive privilege. Mr. Biden...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecf#Marlboro
Washington Times

Rep. Lauren Boebert put her brand on Washington politics in a rebellious first year in Congress

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s first year in Congress firmly established her as a force of political defiance — a virtual legislator outlaw. If she wasn’t boasting about packing a pistol at the U.S. Capitol or setting off metal detectors and quarreling with Capitol Police, the Colorado Republican was trading verbal jabs with Democratic lawmakers or making a social media splash with a dress emblazoned with “Let’s go Brandon.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

New Chicago Rule Effective Jan. 1 Requires Anyone Hiring A Domestic Worker To Provide A Written Contract

CHICAGO (CBS) — Under a new rule for the City of Chicago that takes effect Jan. 1, anyone who hires a domestic worker must provide them with a written contract in whatever language they choose. Domestic workers include home health care workers, nannies, and house cleaners. The contract must include whatever wage and work schedule is agreed upon by the employer and domestic worker. “I grew up watching my mother work hard, day in and day out, as a home healthcare aide, so that others could live their lives,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “That’s why I know domestic workers are the backbone of this city and deserve to be protected. With this mandate, we will continue to deliver these protections by making Chicago the largest city in the country that requires a written contract for domestic and household employees.” Any domestic worker who does not get a contract can file a report with the city’s Bureau of Labor.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
Denver Post

Guest commentary: Joe Biden may not realize it— but Joe Manchin is saving his presidency

Rarely in Washington do you see the mettle that Sen. Joe Manchin put on display recently. By refusing to vote for the current iteration of the Build Back Better bill (BBB), the White House’s “transformative” social spending and climate change bill, the West Virginia Democrat put a key portion of President Biden’s legislative agenda on ice. But in all the fuss about the merits of the underlying legislation—and Manchin supports several of the provisions in it—we’re losing the most important element of the story: Manchin has bravely spotlighted exactly what’s wrong with Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ohio Republican Senate candidate mocked for Bitcoin tweet

Josh Mandel, the Republican running as an acolyte of former President Donald Trump in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary, was mocked on Twitter after appearing to equate support for Bitcoin and Christianity in a tweet.Mr Mandel, who is one of several candidates in the crowded primary to represent the GOP in Ohio’s US Senate election next year, made a number of comments on Twitter espousing support for the controversial cryptocurrency which has made some buyers wealthy while others deride it as a scam.One tweet posted two days after Christmas took the candidate’s support of the currency to the next level, however....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

Jackson, NJ
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy