Daughters injured in quadruple shooting that left mom dead say they want justice

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Christmas Eve celebration turned into a bloodbath after police say a woman opened fire inside a Roswell apartment, killing her partner and seriously injuring three other people.

Lashanda Allison was a mother who worked several jobs to make ends meet and loved helping others.

Now, it’s her family that could use the help.

Police said Allison and her two daughters and daughter-in-law were all shot at the Manchester at Mansell Apartment homes in Roswell around 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The suspect is Allison’s partner, Stephanie Agee, who was arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Michelle Newell talked to two of the victims, who are still recovering in the hospital.

Coronavirus symptom checker: Does a cough mean omicron, a cold or the flu?

Daughter-in-law Makayla Ridley said Allison was like a mother to her. She described the last moments she spent with Allison, who lay dying on her kitchen floor.

“She couldn’t breathe, and I was just saying, ‘Mommy!’” Ridley said. “She said, ‘Yes?’ And I was like, ‘Stay with me. Breathe.’”

Ridley said Allison was cooking Christmas Eve dinner with her family when she got into an argument with her partner, Stephanie Agee. Things escalated, and Ridley said Agee snapped.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I seen her cop the gun, and she went over there and just start shooting with a straight face,” Ridley said.

Ridley said Agee shot Allison, then her and Allison’s two daughters. Ridley is now recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Allion’s daughter Erin was shot in the back and ran outside to yell for help.

“Stephanie came back,” Ridley said. “I was hiding behind the couch. She came back and she shot me again.”

Allison’s other daughter, Ryan Pickett, said she saw her door open and Agee walked into her room and shot her too.

Agee was arrested and charged with murder. She’s also facing charges for the other shootings. Pickett said the family wants justice for her mother.

“We want the death penalty,” Pickett said. “I want her to feel the same way my mom did.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover Allison’s funeral expenses and the family’s medical bills.

©2021 Cox Media Group